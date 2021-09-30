Condo development proposed for Anza Vista site

A condo project is being proposed for a site along the Divisadero corridor near San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood.

A preliminary project assessment for the DMARC Studio-designed project calls for the demolition of an existing one-unit residential building at 2083 Ellis Street. In its place, a six-story building with 11 condominium units will rise, San Francisco YIMBY reported.

The proposed project site is a 3,436-square-foot parcel that currently holds a small dilapidated home that — according to multiple real estate listing sites — was built more than a century ago in 1900.

The new development will be a 66-foot-tall building with 11 residential units, yielding more than 17,000 square feet of space. The residences will be split up into nine two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units. A small parking garage, with five parking spaces, will also be included on the first floor.

The project will require multiple waivers, including the local height limit of 40 feet, a 25 percent reduction in backyard requirements and for the elimination of the front-yard setback.

A few miles south, another multifamily residential project was approved by the Burlingame Planning Commission. A lot on Bellevue Avenue will be split into two parcels and a new 75-foot-tall building will provide 15 news homes.

Across the bay, in Alameda, a new multifamily residential project, The Launch, has been proposed for a lot on Clement Avenue. The project will rise five stories and will include 360 multifamily residences.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow for two-unit buildings to be built on lots that had previously been limited to single-family home construction. This new legislation would assist in providing more housing for the growing population.

No construction timeline for the Divisadero corridor project has been released yet.