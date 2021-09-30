Open Menu

Condo development proposed for Anza Vista site

The proposed San Francisco site is a 3,436-square-foot parcel that currently holds a small dilapidated home that was built in 1900

San Francisco /
Sep.September 30, 2021 02:19 PM
TRD Staff
2083 Ellis Street (Google Maps)

A condo project is being proposed for a site along the Divisadero corridor near San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood.

A preliminary project assessment for the DMARC Studio-designed project calls for the demolition of an existing one-unit residential building at 2083 Ellis Street. In its place, a six-story building with 11 condominium units will rise, San Francisco YIMBY reported.

The proposed project site is a 3,436-square-foot parcel that currently holds a small dilapidated home that — according to multiple real estate listing sites — was built more than a century ago in 1900.

The new development will be a 66-foot-tall building with 11 residential units, yielding more than 17,000 square feet of space. The residences will be split up into nine two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units. A small parking garage, with five parking spaces, will also be included on the first floor.

The project will require multiple waivers, including the local height limit of 40 feet, a 25 percent reduction in backyard requirements and for the elimination of the front-yard setback.

A few miles south, another multifamily residential project was approved by the Burlingame Planning Commission. A lot on Bellevue Avenue will be split into two parcels and a new 75-foot-tall building will provide 15 news homes.

Across the bay, in Alameda, a new multifamily residential project, The Launch, has been proposed for a lot on Clement Avenue. The project will rise five stories and will include 360 multifamily residences.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow for two-unit buildings to be built on lots that had previously been limited to single-family home construction. This new legislation would assist in providing more housing for the growing population.

No construction timeline for the Divisadero corridor project has been released yet.

[SFYIMBY] — Victoria Pruitt 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Rounding out the top five list in terms of return on home investment adjusted for risk are Tampa, Washington DC and Boston (Getty)
    Contracts rose everywhere, especially in the South and Midwest (Unsplash / Birgit Loit)
    Flooding in Long Island (iStock)
    The national composite is now about 44 percent higher than its previous peak in July 2006 (Getty, Unsplash / Annie Spratt)
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Compass, Getty)
