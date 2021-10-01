Open Menu

56-unit senior living complex proposed in Mount Vernon

Facility would house Fleetwood Pharmacy, restaurant with drive-through

Tri-State /
Oct.October 01, 2021 04:58 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Google Maps)

A proposed senior living building in Mount Vernon could offer visitors a pharmacy and restaurant in addition to time with their loved ones.

Marwan Abdullah, owner of Sammy Properties, has proposed an eight-story senior living development at 505 Gramatan Avenue, which currently houses Fleetwood Pharmacy. The development would have 56 units, according to the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals.

The architect told the Business Journals the available units would include five studios, 35 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom units.

Documents filed in Mount Vernon propose a 2,123-square-foot retail space on the ground floor, which would likely remain the Fleetwood Pharmacy. The building is also expected to incorporate a restaurant with a drive-through window, which would be 2,293 square feet.

The developer is also proposing 53 off-street parking spaces, according to the Business Journals. That falls short of what the city requires, according to a report from Cleary Consulting, which may result in a fee.

Beyond the attached restaurant and pharmacy, other amenities for the 18,000-plus-square-foot site will include a pool, a gym, a spa, a walking track, a community room and a terrace.

“It’s been a long time coming, since it’s an area of the city where we have a lot of seniors,” attorney Jack Addesso said of the proposed development.

It’s not clear what type of political approval the project may need, but senior living developments usually have less hoops to jump through than other multifamily developments. In 2018, four different developments in the town required zoning changes.

In an unrelated deal elsewhere in Westchester County, New Rochelle developer Young Companies has secured a $35 million funding package for a mixed-use development on North Avenue, according to Real Estate Weekly. RMWC and Haven Capital provided the funding, which is going towards The Illustrator, a development with 75 apartments and 7,300 square feet of commercial space.

Read more

[WestFair] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Developmentsenior housingwestchester

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    The invaluable homebuilding material has been subject to massive market volatility throughout the pandemic (Unsplash / Cristina Gottardi)
    Lumber prices back on the rise
    Lumber prices back on the rise
    BSD Investments, Eran Chen behind new Tribeca condo
    BSD Investments, Eran Chen behind new Tribeca condo
    BSD Investments, Eran Chen behind new Tribeca condo
    Council committee approves Windermere office conversion
    City Council committee approves Windermere office conversion
    City Council committee approves Windermere office conversion
    Extell's Gary Barnett and Central Park Tower
    Central Park Tower condo sells for half its asking price
    Central Park Tower condo sells for half its asking price
    Hopson Development Holdings, Silverback submit $320M Midtown East condo plan
    Hopson Development Holdings, Silverback submit $320M Midtown East condo plan
    Hopson Development Holdings, Silverback submit $320M Midtown East condo plan
    RXR agrees to build part of 860-unit White Plains project
    RXR agrees to build part of 860-unit White Plains project
    RXR agrees to build part of 860-unit White Plains project
    NYCHA approves $60M, 101-unit affordable development in Bronx
    NYCHA approves $60M, 101-unit affordable development in Bronx
    NYCHA approves $60M, 101-unit affordable development in Bronx
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.