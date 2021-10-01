56-unit senior living complex proposed in Mount Vernon

A proposed senior living building in Mount Vernon could offer visitors a pharmacy and restaurant in addition to time with their loved ones.

Marwan Abdullah, owner of Sammy Properties, has proposed an eight-story senior living development at 505 Gramatan Avenue, which currently houses Fleetwood Pharmacy. The development would have 56 units, according to the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals.

The architect told the Business Journals the available units would include five studios, 35 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom units.

Documents filed in Mount Vernon propose a 2,123-square-foot retail space on the ground floor, which would likely remain the Fleetwood Pharmacy. The building is also expected to incorporate a restaurant with a drive-through window, which would be 2,293 square feet.

The developer is also proposing 53 off-street parking spaces, according to the Business Journals. That falls short of what the city requires, according to a report from Cleary Consulting, which may result in a fee.

Beyond the attached restaurant and pharmacy, other amenities for the 18,000-plus-square-foot site will include a pool, a gym, a spa, a walking track, a community room and a terrace.

“It’s been a long time coming, since it’s an area of the city where we have a lot of seniors,” attorney Jack Addesso said of the proposed development.

It’s not clear what type of political approval the project may need, but senior living developments usually have less hoops to jump through than other multifamily developments. In 2018, four different developments in the town required zoning changes.

In an unrelated deal elsewhere in Westchester County, New Rochelle developer Young Companies has secured a $35 million funding package for a mixed-use development on North Avenue, according to Real Estate Weekly. RMWC and Haven Capital provided the funding, which is going towards The Illustrator, a development with 75 apartments and 7,300 square feet of commercial space.

[WestFair] — Holden Walter-Warner