Open Menu

Land Finance buys SoHo building for $24M

1 Crosby Street has been owned by Harry Spitzer Inc. since the 1930’s

New York /
Oct.October 01, 2021 09:00 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1 Crosby Street (LoopNet)

1 Crosby Street (LoopNet)

In a deal that closed today, 1 Crosby Street has traded hands for $24 million.

Land Finance has purchased the 11,000-square-foot corner building, also known as 28 Howard Street. Harry Spitzer Inc., which has held the property since the 1930’s, is the seller.

Peter Weisman of Sinvin Real Estate represented the buyer, while Marc Simon of Isaacs and Co. represented the seller.

The building was designed in 1872 with two full cast-iron facades. Architects D. & J. Jardine divided the building’s Neo-Greco façade into three sections by incorporating panels of horizontal reeding.

Weisman said buyers for the Washington, D.C.-based group were drawn to the building because of its aesthetic, tenants and rate of return.

“This building is magnificent. It is almost like a work of art,” Weisman said. “And they say don’t fall in love with real estate, but it’s kind of hard not to, when it’s something this magnificent

Luxury fashion house Maison Margiela occupies the ground floor and part of the building’s basement. Jupiter Lighting is on the second and fourth floors. Lanserring, which makes custom kitchens, cabinetry and lifestyle products, has a showroom on the third floor. The top floor of the building is vacant.

Land Finance recently sold 407 Park Avenue for $31 million after buying the property for $8.7 million in 2010.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateInvestment SalesRetailsoho

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Cammeby’s nabs NJ apartments for $20M in suburban play
    Cammeby’s nabs NJ apartments for $20M in suburban play
    Cammeby’s nabs NJ apartments for $20M in suburban play
    Sen. Jessica Ramos is the bill's sponsor (Getty, Facebook via Ramos)
    State bill would allow street-vendor free-for-all in NYC
    State bill would allow street-vendor free-for-all in NYC
    SL Green buys stake in 1601 Broadway for $121M
    SL Green buys stake in 1601 Broadway for $121M
    SL Green buys stake in 1601 Broadway for $121M
    Council committee approves Windermere office conversion
    City Council committee approves Windermere office conversion
    City Council committee approves Windermere office conversion
    Rialto sues to recover $18M on Diamond District building after owner’s murder-suicide
    Rialto sues to recover $18M on Diamond District building after owner’s murder-suicide
    Rialto sues to recover $18M on Diamond District building after owner’s murder-suicide
    Ladder Capital CEO Brian Harris (Getty, Ladder Capital)
    Nonbank CRE lenders expect bumper year
    Nonbank CRE lenders expect bumper year
    Singaporean REIT acquires US industrial portfolios for $3B
    Singaporean REIT acquires US industrial portfolios for $3B
    Singaporean REIT acquires US industrial portfolios for $3B
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.