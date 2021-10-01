Perhaps taking a page from its own playbook, the New York Public Library has decided it’s better to borrow than own.

The library sold six commercial condo units at 445 Fifth Avenue for $34 million to Stream Line LLC, according to city records. The library purchased the space, a block south of its flagship Bryant Park branch, in 2014 for use by its back-office staff.

“The Library received favorable terms,” said Iris Weinshall, NYPL’s chief operating officer, in a statement. “The funding will go towards supporting the operations — including programs, staff, and collections — of the institution.”

The staff located at the condos will be moved to other Midtown buildings, including recently leased space, according to a library spokesperson.

The library bought eight commercial condos at 445 Fifth Avenue in 2014 for $34.5 million from the Church Pension Group, a financial services provider for the Episcopal Church. It had started leasing space at the building a year prior.

The library sold two of its floors in the building in 2019 for over $21 million, funds that contributed to the expansion of its main branch, according to a library spokesperson.

The 33-story building also includes residential condos and retail space.

In 2015, Harbor Group bought the retail portion from Thor Equities for $68 million. A lender is now seeking to foreclose on the space, alleging that Harbor Group missed payments on a $40 million loan.