Open Menu

NY Public Library sells Fifth Avenue office space for $34M

Library bought the properties in 2014; will move staff into newly leased space elsewhere in Midtown

New York /
Oct.October 01, 2021 04:05 PM
By Keith Larsen | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Anthony Marx (CEO, New York Public Library) & a view of 445 Fifth Avenue (streeteasy.com, Getty Images, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Perhaps taking a page from its own playbook, the New York Public Library has decided it’s better to borrow than own.

The library sold six commercial condo units at 445 Fifth Avenue for $34 million to Stream Line LLC, according to city records. The library purchased the space, a block south of its flagship Bryant Park branch, in 2014 for use by its back-office staff.

“The Library received favorable terms,” said Iris Weinshall, NYPL’s chief operating officer, in a statement. “The funding will go towards supporting the operations — including programs, staff, and collections — of the institution.”

Read more

The staff located at the condos will be moved to other Midtown buildings, including recently leased space, according to a library spokesperson.

The library bought eight commercial condos at 445 Fifth Avenue in 2014 for $34.5 million from the Church Pension Group, a financial services provider for the Episcopal Church. It had started leasing space at the building a year prior.

The library sold two of its floors in the building in 2019 for over $21 million, funds that contributed to the expansion of its main branch, according to a library spokesperson.

The 33-story building also includes residential condos and retail space.

In 2015, Harbor Group bought the retail portion from Thor Equities for $68 million. A lender is now seeking to foreclose on the space, alleging that Harbor Group missed payments on a $40 million loan.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    fifth avenueManhattanNew York Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are Manhattan’s largest real estate loans in August
    Here are Manhattan’s largest real estate loans in August
    Here are Manhattan’s largest real estate loans in August
    Stone Street and 700 West End Avenue (Landmark West!, LoopNet)
    Historic Stone Street buildings, UWS apartments lead light week for i-sales
    Historic Stone Street buildings, UWS apartments lead light week for i-sales
    Douglas Durst, One Bryant Park, Robert Durst (Getty, Durst Org)
    Robert Durst’s nephew sues Durst family for cutting off trust payments
    Robert Durst’s nephew sues Durst family for cutting off trust payments
    Torchlight Investors CEO Daniel Heflin and 445 Fifth Ave (Google Maps, National Institute of Public Finance)
    Harbor Group owes more money in Fifth Ave foreclosure suit, lender claims
    Harbor Group owes more money in Fifth Ave foreclosure suit, lender claims
    Jason Pomeranc and 305 West 48th Street (CIVILIAN, Google Maps, Kelleecaitlin/Wikimedia)
    Jason Pomeranc to launch new Theater District hotel
    Jason Pomeranc to launch new Theater District hotel
    The Witkoff Group Chairman and CEO Steven Witkoff and the Downtown Brooklyn location of his potential project (Witkoff, Google Maps)
    Multifamily projects dominate biggest NYC filings again in August
    Multifamily projects dominate biggest NYC filings again in August
    Ron Moelis, CFO and Founding Partner at L+M, and David Thompson, CFO and Principal at CIM, with the Two Bridges project (L+M, CIM, SHoP Architects)
    CIM Group, L+M Development file plans for 1.3M sf Two Bridges tower
    CIM Group, L+M Development file plans for 1.3M sf Two Bridges tower
    30 Beekman Place with Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt (BHS, Getty)
    Gloria Vanderbilt’s NYC pad sells faster than an Anderson Cooper interview
    Gloria Vanderbilt’s NYC pad sells faster than an Anderson Cooper interview
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.