Open Menu

Oaktree Capital buys Soho retail condo for $34M

Already a lender on the project, Oaktree has now taken over two Soho condos from Meadow Partners and 60 Guilders

New York /
Oct.October 01, 2021 05:46 PM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Jay Wintrob (CEO, Oaktree Capital) & view of 90 Greene Street (streeteasy.com, oaktreecapital.com, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Oaktree Capital Management is planting a new seed in Soho.

The global investment manager has bought a retail condo at 90 Greene Street for $33.6 million, public records show. The seller, real estate investment firm Meadow Partners, has a tangled history with the property. In 2017, 60 Guilders bought the condo for $28 million through 121 Spring Retail Owner, an ownership LLC. The same LLC appears in the recent sale documents, registered this time to Meadow Partners.

Even in 2018, when the ownership LLC was listed to Meadow Partners, 60 Guilders co-founder Bastien Broda signed for the LLC.

Meadow and 60 Guilders previously worked together on a deal for a separate Soho condo. In September, the two firms sold another Soho condo to Oaktree, which was also their lender on that building.

Oaktree has been involved with the property for some time. In November 2018, the firm took over the initial $35.2 million loan from Colony Capital and issued an additional $2.6 million of debt, public records show. On Sept. 3, it assigned the mortgage to CitiBank with an outstanding principal of $37.8 million. As part of the assignment and consolidation agreement, the note was increased to $54 million.

Read more

Though 90 Greene Street is in one of Manhattan’s priciest zip codes, the acquisition is just a drop in Oaktree’s bucket. The global asset manager’s real estate portfolio includes over $13.9 billion in assets under management.

60 Guilders and Oaktree declined to comment. Meadow Partners did not return a request for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRetail Real Estatesoho

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    PwC Chairman Bob Moritz and 300 Madison Avenue (PwC, Brookfield Properties)
    PWC opens full-time remote work to US employees
    PWC opens full-time remote work to US employees
    A&E buys Queens mixed-use portfolio for pandemic-priced $59M
    A&E buys Queens mixed-use portfolio for pandemic-priced $59M
    A&E buys Queens mixed-use portfolio for pandemic-priced $59M
    645 Madison Avenue with Friedland Properties Principal Lawrence Friedland and Nightingale Properties CEO Elie Schwartz (Google Maps, Nightingale, Friedland)
    Lender seizes 645 Madison Avenue leasehold from Nightingale, Friedland
    Lender seizes 645 Madison Avenue leasehold from Nightingale, Friedland
    Live-work-play like a “certified artist” in these 5 Soho lofts
    Live-work-play like a “certified artist” in these 5 Soho lofts
    Live-work-play like a “certified artist” in these 5 Soho lofts
    BSD Investments, Eran Chen behind new Tribeca condo
    BSD Investments, Eran Chen behind new Tribeca condo
    BSD Investments, Eran Chen behind new Tribeca condo
    1 Crosby Street (LoopNet)
    Land Finance buys SoHo building for $24M
    Land Finance buys SoHo building for $24M
    Cammeby’s nabs NJ apartments for $20M in suburban play
    Cammeby’s nabs NJ apartments for $20M in suburban play
    Cammeby’s nabs NJ apartments for $20M in suburban play
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.