Open Menu

SEC plans to move into new 1.2M sf headquarters in Washington D.C.

The deal is triple the size of the largest of 2020 in nation’s capital

National /
Oct.October 01, 2021 06:25 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Douglas Jemal and the location for the new Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters (Google Maps, Getty)

Douglas Jemal and the location for the new Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters (Google Maps, Getty)

The federal government’s commercial real estate arm signed a 1.2 million-square-foot lease in Washington, triple the size of the largest last year in the nation’s capital, for the new headquarters of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The General Services Administration inked a 15-year lease with an option to renew for 10 years with Douglas Development and Midtown Equities at 60 New York Avenue NE. The agency began its search for a new home for the SEC, now located in three buildings near Union Station, four years ago.

Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022 for offices to accommodate more than 4,500 SEC employees in two adjacent buildings.

Read more

“Our vision to redevelop this expansive, free-standing site began 30 years ago when we first purchased the land, and it’s exciting to finally see it come to fruition,” Norman Jemal, managing principal of Douglas Development, said in a statement.

Douglas, founded by Norman’s father, Brooklyn-born Douglas Jemal, is among Washington’s largest developers. It also owns an adjacent site that could fit 600,000 square feet of offices, 600 residential units, or a combination of the two.

Brian Sullivan of JLL represented the landlord, while Todd Valentine, David Lipson and Neil Levy at Savills and Kevin Terry at GSA represented the tenant.

New Yorkers might recognize the Jemal name. Douglas Jemal was one of four brothers who ran The Wiz, an electronics retailer best known before its 1997 bankruptcy for its relentless slogan, “Nobody Beats The Wiz!”

Douglas Jemal was convicted in 2006 of one count of wire fraud for falsifying loan documents. Sentenced to five years of probation, he was pardoned by President Trump just before Trump left office.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateWashington D.C.

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Oaktree Capital buys Soho retail condo for $34M
    Oaktree Capital buys Soho retail condo for $34M
    Oaktree Capital buys Soho retail condo for $34M
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    PwC Chairman Bob Moritz and 300 Madison Avenue (PwC, Brookfield Properties)
    PWC opens full-time remote work to US employees
    PWC opens full-time remote work to US employees
    A&E buys Queens mixed-use portfolio for pandemic-priced $59M
    A&E buys Queens mixed-use portfolio for pandemic-priced $59M
    A&E buys Queens mixed-use portfolio for pandemic-priced $59M
    645 Madison Avenue with Friedland Properties Principal Lawrence Friedland and Nightingale Properties CEO Elie Schwartz (Google Maps, Nightingale, Friedland)
    Lender seizes 645 Madison Avenue leasehold from Nightingale, Friedland
    Lender seizes 645 Madison Avenue leasehold from Nightingale, Friedland
    BSD Investments, Eran Chen behind new Tribeca condo
    BSD Investments, Eran Chen behind new Tribeca condo
    BSD Investments, Eran Chen behind new Tribeca condo
    1 Crosby Street (LoopNet)
    Land Finance buys SoHo building for $24M
    Land Finance buys SoHo building for $24M
    Cammeby’s nabs NJ apartments for $20M in suburban play
    Cammeby’s nabs NJ apartments for $20M in suburban play
    Cammeby’s nabs NJ apartments for $20M in suburban play
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.