UES mansion busted in rental controversy lists for $30M

Owners were previously fined for listing home on VRBO for short-term stays

New York /
Oct.October 01, 2021 08:30 AM
By Cordilia James | Research By Orion Jones
Claudio and Julia Guazzoni de Zanetti with the property (Corcoran, Getty)

After getting caught illegally renting out their 12,000-square-foot Upper East Side mansion for short-term stays, the owners have decided to give up the keys for good.

Claudio Guazzoni dei Zanetti, founder and CEO of IT consulting firm Zanett, and his wife Julia have listed their home at 10 East 76th Street for $30 million, property records show.

Though the listing was made public about a week ago, the home has been quietly marketed over the past year by Loy Carlos. The decision to put it on the open market coincides with Carlos’s recent move from Corcoran to Serhant. He said he will use “fresh” ways to showcase the home to a new audience.

At 22 feet wide, the multifamily townhome was built in 1904 by Schwartz and Gross, the same architects who built the Mark and the Surrey hotels. It has seven private living areas, including the fifth and sixth floors which were combined as a separate penthouse.

The listing comes after the sellers were busted for advertising those units — just three blocks from Michael Bloomberg’s townhouse — for around $500 per night on VRBO and HomeAway. It’s illegal in New York City to advertise illicit short-term rentals, and the pair was hit with $8,000 in fines.

The home can be reconfigured into a single-family mansion, according to the listing. It has ceilings that stretch 13 feet, a side terrace on the garden floor and an expansive roof terrace designed to sustain reflecting pool, should a future owner want to add one.

The sellers will accept payment in dollars, Bitcoin, Ethereum or Ripple.




    Luxury Listings NYCNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estateshort term rentals

