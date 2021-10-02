An infamous abandoned waterpark in California’s Mojave Desert is once again up for sale.

The 250-acre park at 72 Hacienda Road in Newberry Springs, which started its life as Lake Dolores Waterpark, is asking $11 million, according to the New York Post.

The park has been shuttered since 2004. Its dozens of structures are decaying and now almost entirely covered with graffiti, making it something of a local attraction.

The property is entitled for “any commercial use” and comes with a plan for a new waterpark, including a “lake resort with cabins and picnic area,” RV park and campgrounds, and a “restored and upgraded” waterpark, according to marketing materials. Owners G & GF Enterprise LLC listed the property in August.

Bob Byers first opened Lake Dolores Waterpark in 1962 and operated it until being forced to close because of financial and legal issues in the 1980s.

The park reopened in 1998 as Rock-a-Hoola, boasting what owners claimed was the world’s largest family raft ride. It shuttered again after a former employee was paralyzed in an accident that resulted in a $4.4 million judgment against the park.

It reopened as Discovery Waterpark in 2002, but closed two years later. The property last sold in 2013 for $1.5 million. The owners claimed the park would reopen as recently as March 2019.

