A Rhode Island home that inspired the 2013 horror film “The Conjuring” is up for sale, just in time for Halloween.

Owners Jenn and Cory Heinzen are asking $1.2 million for the 3,100-square-foot home and its 8.5 acres of wooded surroundings, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Heinzens bought the property in 2019 and spent $50,000 on renovations including a new roof and living space in the barn. The couple — who are paranormal investigators — told The Journal they explained each change to the spirits to gain their approval.

The Heinzens claimed to have seen an apparition early in their time at the house, among other experiences with spirits there, but the couple said they’ve never felt malevolence in the house.

Whatever spirits may be there apparently don’t have any issues hosting lots of visitors — the Heinzens rent it out as an attraction to paranormal investigators. They say the house is booked through the end of 2022 and are looking for a buyer who will continue their business.

The house is located in a remote part of Harrisville, a town about 40 miles northwest of Providence.

The home came to prominence in the 1970s after the Perron family moved in and claimed to experience some extreme paranormal events.

A series of books by the eldest Perron daughter, Andrea, claimed a sister was attacked by an unseen entity and a scythe flew off a wall, nearly killing her mother.

The Perrons brought in popular paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren to investigate the happenings, giving the home further notoriety.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch