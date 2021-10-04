Open Menu

Brooklyn luxury contracts heat up in first week of October

Buyers signed 29 contracts asking $2 million or more

New York /
Oct.October 04, 2021 01:34 PM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From top left: 1 Prospect Park West, 136 92nd Street, 8220 Colonial Road, 1 Clinton Street (StreetEasy, Compass, iStock)

Brooklyn luxury contract signings stayed hot last week even as temperatures cooled.

Buyers signed 29 contracts asking $2 million or more in the borough, according to a new report from Compass. In all, the asking prices totalled $93.5 million, with a median of $2.97 million. That’s up from 22 deals the previous week, and just 15 before that.

Seventeen of the contracts were for townhouses and 12 for condos. None were for co-ops. On average, the properties spent 286 days on the market, and went for a six percent discount.

The top two contracts were both for condos in 1 Prospect Park West, the 64-unit building in Park Slope developed by Sugar Hill Capital Partners. The most expensive property, a four-bed, four-bath penthouse unit, last asked $6.95 million, or $2,181 per square foot. It includes a 1,400-square-foot private rooftop, a walk-in closet and a custom chef’s kitchen.

The runner-up last asked $5.98 million, or $1,876 per square foot. While that unit is only on the eighth floor, it’s no slouch, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a smaller outdoor terrace.

In February, 1 Prospect Park West made headlines for breaking the $2,000 per square foot barrier, a milestone rarely reached in Brooklyn.

Read more

Other notable contract signings include a detached two-story townhouse in Dyker Heights that last asked $2.5 million. The five-bedroom, two-bathroom home features a private driveway leading to a backyard with room for 12 cars.

Another buyer signed for a four-story Victorian townhouse, broken into two duplex apartments, which last asked $2.3 million. The Fort Hamilton home has a steam room and 16-foot-wide private driveway.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklyncompassPark SlopeResidential Market ReportResidential Real Estatetownhouse market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    It's harder than it's been in a decade to afford a mortgage
    It’s harder than it’s been in a decade to afford a mortgage
    It’s harder than it’s been in a decade to afford a mortgage
    Inside the King of Jordan’s luxury real estate spree
    Inside the King of Jordan’s Malibu luxury real estate spree
    Inside the King of Jordan’s Malibu luxury real estate spree
    Robert A.M. Stern designing West Village spec house
    Robert A.M. Stern designing West Village spec house
    Robert A.M. Stern designing West Village spec house
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    No signature, no listing service: Vendors balk at REBNY’s new data agreement
    No signature, no listing service: Vendors balk at REBNY’s new data agreement
    No signature, no listing service: Vendors balk at REBNY’s new data agreement
    Most NYC supertall residences reportedly lack final safety certifications
    Most NYC supertall residences reportedly lack final safety certifications
    Most NYC supertall residences reportedly lack final safety certifications
    Rental finance platform Qira, latest to offer “pay later” service, raises $8M Series A
    Rental finance platform Qira, latest to offer “pay later” service, raises $8M
    Rental finance platform Qira, latest to offer “pay later” service, raises $8M
    Claudio and Julia Guazzoni de Zanetti with the property (Corcoran, Getty)
    UES mansion busted in rental controversy lists for $30M
    UES mansion busted in rental controversy lists for $30M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.