Open Menu

Columbia Property Trust gets 1st tenant in Greenwich Village office building

12-story boutique office building at 799 Broadway set to open in coming weeks

New York /
Oct.October 04, 2021 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Nelson Mills (CEO & Director, Columbia Property Trust), render of 799 Broadway (columbia.reit, NYC799broadwaynyc.com)

Columbia Property Trust’s boutique office building in Greenwich Village is looking to open in about a month’s time and its first tenant is set to join them.

Newrez, a mortgage lending and servicing firm, is leasing two entire floors in the building at 799 Broadway and 11th Street, according to the New York Post. The firm — owned by New Residential Investment Corp. — signed on for 25,000 square feet indoors and four outdoor terraces totaling 2,700 square feet.

It’s not clear how much Newrez is paying for its slice of the 182,000-square-foot office building. The Post reports asking rents in the building range from $150 to $220 per square foot. The St. Denis Hotel previously stood at the site before the office development popped up.

Newrez’s current office is located at 1345 Sixth Avenue. When it moves to the Perkins & Will-designed 799 Broadway, it will have access to amenities including a communal garden, gym, lounge and bike room.

Normandy Real Estate Partners and Columbia Property Trust finalized a $300 million joint venture for the building’s development in 2018, landing a $187 million construction loan from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Columbia Property Trust closed on its 50 percent stake from Ares Management at a $142.5 million value.

The building was expected to be completed last summer. The target for rents at the time of the project’s finalization was $140 to $160 per square foot, meaning the asking price didn’t take a hit despite the drastically altered office market.

Months after the development was finalized, Columbia Property Trust agreed to buy Normandy in a deal worth close to $100 million. Columbia Property Trust is set to be acquired by PIMCO for a deal valued around $2.2 billion, valued even higher at $3.9 billion when including debt.

Read more

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    columbia property trustCommercial Real EstateGreenwich VillageOffice Leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Deconstruct Podcast
    How to close a $65 million deal: New podcast episode out now
    How to close a $65 million deal: New podcast episode out now
    Fruchtlander family buys Hollywood, Florida rental for $32M
    Fruchtlander family buys Hollywood, Florida rental for $32M
    Fruchtlander family buys Hollywood, Florida rental for $32M
    Sam Chang unloads two hotels as selling spree continues
    Sam Chang unloads two hotels as selling spree continues
    Sam Chang unloads two hotels as selling spree continues
    Office tenants nationwide are touring buildings at record numbers for the pandemic (Getty)
    Tenants rushing back to tour offices, but things still far from normal
    Tenants rushing back to tour offices, but things still far from normal
    Douglas Jemal and the location for the new Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters (Google Maps, Getty)
    SEC plans to move into new 1.2M sf headquarters in Washington D.C.
    SEC plans to move into new 1.2M sf headquarters in Washington D.C.
    Oaktree Capital buys Soho retail condo for $34M
    Oaktree Capital buys Soho retail condo for $34M
    Oaktree Capital buys Soho retail condo for $34M
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    Williamsburg warehouse nears approval to become 100k sf mixed-use office
    PwC Chairman Bob Moritz and 300 Madison Avenue (PwC, Brookfield Properties)
    PWC opens full-time remote work to US employees
    PWC opens full-time remote work to US employees
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.