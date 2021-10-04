Open Menu

Cop accused of posing as landlord in scam

NYPD officer allegedly defrauded victims by claiming to own Queens home

New York /
Oct.October 04, 2021 06:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The officer allegedly lured apartment hunters with an ad on Craigslist (Getty)

The officer allegedly lured apartment hunters with an ad on Craigslist (Getty)

An NYPD officer is being investigated over accusations that he posed as the owner of the Queens home where he was a tenant and fraudulently rented out his own apartment to at least nine victims.

Officer Burban Pierre allegedly lured apartment hunters with an ad on Craigslist and collected as much as $2,800 from his victims in exchange for sham leases, then refused to let them move into the basement apartment where he resided, the New York Daily News reported.

Victims said that after they paid, the 10-year veteran of the police force would put them off with false claims about building code violations, and that the current tenant — which was the cop himself — refused to leave.

“It’s shocking that a police officer would go to such lengths to take from people who don’t have,” one victim, Vivian Griffith, told the newspaper.

Pierre’s upstairs neighbors tipped Griffith to the alleged grift when she knocked on their door in an effort to reach him, telling the mother of two that eight others had been duped.

“He was a real liar,” the woman who lives in the house’s ground-floor apartment told the Daily News of Pierre. “I couldn’t believe he was a cop. … Some people said they paid $2,800… A lot of people were angry. Some people would be crying about the money.”

The true owner of the Ozone Park house told the newspaper that he got wind of the fraud allegations over the summer and has evicted Pierre.

“Yes, I heard the rumors,” he said. “When I heard about it, he had to go.”

Pierre has been placed on modified duty, according to the NYPD.

“The matter is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau,” police spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica McRorie told the paper.

[NY Daily News] — Bill Egbert




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    crimeRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fruchtlander family buys Hollywood, Florida rental for $32M
    Fruchtlander family buys Hollywood, Florida rental for $32M
    Fruchtlander family buys Hollywood, Florida rental for $32M
    Greystar Chairman and CEO Bob Faith, 588 North Bicycle Path in Port Jefferson Station, LI (Google Maps, Greystar)
    Greystar buys Long Island rental complex for $118M
    Greystar buys Long Island rental complex for $118M
    Deconstruct Podcast
    How to close a $65 million deal: New podcast episode out now
    How to close a $65 million deal: New podcast episode out now
    Head of NY’s rent relief program resigns
    Head of NY’s rent relief program resigns
    Head of NY’s rent relief program resigns
    Tenant advocates argue that eviction bans protect the most vulnerable (Getty)
    Voucher recipients less likely to be vulnerable to eviction, study finds
    Voucher recipients less likely to be vulnerable to eviction, study finds
    Bidding wars happening in rentals, too: brokers
    Bidding wars happening in rentals, too: brokers
    Bidding wars happening in rentals, too: brokers
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Deconstructing the single-family rental: New podcast episode out now
    Deconstructing the single-family rental: New podcast episode out now
    Comptroller Scott Stringer (Getty)
    City landlords’ tax delinquencies approach Great Recession levels
    City landlords’ tax delinquencies approach Great Recession levels
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.