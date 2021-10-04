Open Menu

Ecuadorian president, linked to US real estate, named in Pandora Papers

Massive records trove shows Guillermo Lasso’s ties to offshore trusts

National /
Oct.October 04, 2021 05:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ecuadorian president, linked to US real estate, named in Pandora Papers

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso linked to US real estate, named in Pandora Papers (Getty)

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso – who has been linked to roughly 130 South Florida properties – is among the heads of state named in the Pandora Papers.

The trove of records reveals Lasso is linked to two trusts set up in South Dakota, but do not touch on the president’s alleged links to South Florida real estate.

The Real Deal in July reported on Lasso’s alleged connections to properties, mostly condominium units and townhouses, in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. TRD confirmed the data provided by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a think tank based in Washington, D.C. Records showed that limited liability companies once managed by one of Lasso’s sons and two directors at a Panamanian bank, with links to Lasso, amassed the real estate since 2009 for roughly $33 million.

The Pandora Papers revelations related to Lasso are of a different nature. He is tied to two trusts, Bretten Trust and Liberty US Trust, created in 2017 in South Dakota, according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which coordinated the Pandora investigation. Companies held by Panamanian private interest foundations, named Bernini and Barberini, were transferred to the Bretten and Liberty trusts, with Lasso authorizing the conveyance. Rules for the Panamanian foundations dictate that monthly distributions are to be made to Lasso’s family after he dies, ICIJ reported. Specifically, his wife is to receive $20,000; his children $2,000; and his brother $1,500.

In response to the investigation, Lasso told ICIJ that he does not have “any relation regarding property, control, benefit or interest of any type” with the two trusts.

“Accordingly, I have at all times complied with the Ecuadorian law that forbids candidates and public servants from holding offshore companies, exactly as I have declared in my filings,” Lasso added in his statement to ICIJ.

Lasso, who stepped in as Ecuador’s 47th president in May, had two previous failed presidential bids, one in 2013 and another in 2017. He is a former banker, having headed Banco Guayaquil for almost 20 years since 1994, and told ICIJ that the bank is the source of his income.

He created GLM Management Trust in Ecuador in 2011 to hold his assets, which include a 40 percent share of Corporation MultiBG. In turn, Corporation MultiBG is the majority owner of Banco Guayaquil, according to ICIJ. Two of Lasso’s siblings are the other main MultiBG shareholders.

GLM Management Trust holds Lasso’s investment in Banco Guayaquil and has “no current relation” to any foreign company, the president told ICIJ. The GLM trustee is an Ecuadorian management company.

The Pandora Papers also showed links between Lasso and another eight offshore companies and private interests foundations, but all have been dissolved. Lasso also told ICIJ that “all past use of any international entity” was legitimate.

The Pandora Papers consists of 11.9 million confidential records, which makes it bigger than its Panama Papers predecessor from five years ago. It revealed the offshore asset hideaways of 300 politicians and public officials from more than 90 countries.

[ICIJ] – Lidia Dinkova




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrickellBroward CountycondosFort LauderdaleLatin AmericaMiami-Dade CountyMoney Laundering

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Hayworth condo project and Chris Hohn of Children’s Investment Fund Management (Getty, The Hayworth)
    Ceruzzi affiliates agree to $29M judgment over troubled Hayworth condo project
    Ceruzzi affiliates agree to $29M judgment over troubled Hayworth condo project
    Alex Rodriguez and Constantine Scurtis of Lynd (Getty)
    A-Rod gets 13 lawsuits dismissed that were filed by ex-brother-in-law over real estate empire
    A-Rod gets 13 lawsuits dismissed that were filed by ex-brother-in-law over real estate empire
    66 University Place (Google Maps)
    Grove Press building to be pulverized by luxury condo development
    Grove Press building to be pulverized by luxury condo development
    The New School’s Eugene Lang College at 118 West 13th Street and Martin Nussbaum and David Schwartz of Slate Property Group (TNS, Slate)
    Slate snaps up New School dorm in Greenwich Village for $23M
    Slate snaps up New School dorm in Greenwich Village for $23M
    The three men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. (iStock)
    Trio charged with defrauding real estate investors out of $155M
    Trio charged with defrauding real estate investors out of $155M
    (Getty)
    New development sales contracts jump 109% in New York
    New development sales contracts jump 109% in New York
    eXp exec buys Zaha Hadid-designed Chelsea condo for $12M
    eXp exec buys Zaha Hadid-designed Chelsea condo for $12M
    eXp exec buys Zaha Hadid-designed Chelsea condo for $12M
    126 East 57th Street and Rotem Rosen of MRR Capital (Google Maps)
    Rotem Rosen plans 28-story Billionaires’ Row condo building
    Rotem Rosen plans 28-story Billionaires’ Row condo building
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.