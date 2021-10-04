It’s looking like a not-so-happy Halloween for Rubie’s Costume Company.

After putting the retail condo at 808 Broadway — which houses iconic costume store Halloween Adventure — on the market, Rubie’s is being sued by special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors over debt on the property.

Rubie’s owes $12.5 million in principal on a mortgage loan, according to court records filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Friday. Rubie’s was notified of the default last November, according to the suit.

Rubie’s bought the retail condo in 2017 for $25 million. Now it’s on the market, asking $15.95 million.

The company has faced financial difficulties throughout the pandemic. In October of last year, the 70-year-old firm emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a new ownership structure.

Tenant Halloween Adventure announced in January that it would be closing permanently unless it could raise enough funds to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic. It managed to open this season. However, the store will close once the building sells, The Real Deal reported.

The condo at 808 Broadway spans 25,000 square feet, of which 18,000 is legal retail selling space — 10,000 on the ground floor plus an 8,000-square-foot lower level. The property also includes a 7,000-square-foot sub-basement space.

Neither Rubie’s nor Rialto Capital Advisors responded to requests for comment.