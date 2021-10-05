Open Menu

Buyer scoops up Bronx ice cream site; Jeff Sutton sells in Brooklyn

E&M Ice Cream sold warehouse for 32% premium

New York /
Oct.October 05, 2021 09:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Real Estate Developer Jeff Sutton; 701 Zerega Avenue in Bronx, NY; 2917 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, NY (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)

After a hot summer in New York City, a company that supplied it with plenty of ice cream has cashed in on some property.

E&M Ice Cream sold a warehouse in September in the Bronx for 32 percent more than it paid in 2019, thanks in part to a private equity investment.

The ice-cream-filled warehouse was one of three investment properties to change hands last week for between $10 million and $30 million. A second was a Jeff Sutton retail building. The total for all three was $38 million. The previous week’s mid-market fetched $45 million.

Read more

Below are more details for mid-market i-sales in the last week of September.

1. Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties sold a 17,000-square-foot retail building at 2917 Nostrand Avenue, also known as 2925 Kings Highway, and an adjacent 11,000 square-foot parking facility in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, for $18 million. The buyer was a limited liability company not-so-cleverly named 2917 Nostrand.

2. Ice cream distributor E&M Ice Cream sold a 32,471-square-foot warehouse at 701 Zerega Avenue in Castle Hill, the Bronx, for $14.5 million. The buyer was MTK Zerega 701 LLC. Martin T. Kelly, founder of E&M, announced in September that the distributor had entered an investment partnership with private equity firm Mill Point Capital. E&M Ice Cream bought the warehouse in late 2019 for $9.8 million from Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream.

3. Abraham Brach sold a pair of commercial condo units spanning a combined 13,000 square feet at 58 Gerry Street and 25 Bartlett Street in Williamsburg for $10.5 million. The buyer was Cheskel Brach.




