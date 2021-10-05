Gucci pops up at Thor’s Meatpacking property

Gucci is celebrating a century in business with a pop-up at Thor Equities’ 446 West 14th Street.

The Manhattan outpost — where the luxury brand has taken over the entirety of the 26,600-square-foot building — joins pop-ups launched in Beverly Hills, Miami, Chicago and San Francisco, the Commercial Observer reports.

The ground floor is open to the public, while the upper levels and rooftop are accessible by appointment only. A source told the outlet the pop-up is expected to be open until December.

Gucci previously announced it would be celebrating the 100-year milestone with “bespoke pop-up stores around the world [that] will feature the celebratory pieces,” commemorating references to the brand in song lyrics throughout the century.

The space formerly housed Town Residential, a brokerage that moved into the building to open its 10th office in 2013. The firm signed a 15-year lease for the entire second floor, spanning 7,100 square feet. Less than five years later, the company shut down its leasing and resale divisions, saying it would proceed with work in new development.

The building has a history of being leased to high-end brands for pop-up locations, the Commercial Observer noted. Chanel hosted a September 2015 pop-up in the building to launch a line of watches. Porsche hosted a pop-up there the same year, when asking rents reportedly reached as high as $450 per square foot.

Thor Equities previously tried to unload the retail building in 2012, seeking $45 million five years after it purchased the building for $23.4 million.

Gucci’s pop-up in the Meatpacking District is a smaller dose of the 48,667 feet the luxury retailer has leased for the last 14 years at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. Earlier this year, the company renegotiated and extended its lease, despite a slew of other high-profile businesses disassociating from Donald Trump.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner