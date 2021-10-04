Open Menu

This is The End: Montauk mobile home lists for $1.6M

Or is it? Trailer community next to ocean has been drawing beach bums and billionaires for years

Oct.October 05, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
100 Deforest Road, Montauk, NY (Corcoran)

A 625-square-foot trailer home in Montauk is on the market for $1.62 million.

That might seem high for a mobile home, but the property in Montauk Shores community has a good chance of selling near that price, according to Dirt. A 595-square-foot unit in the community sold this summer for $1.6 million.

Proximity to the beach plays a big part. The complex sits at 100 Deforest Avenue, just feet from the shores of the Atlantic Ocean on the town’s southeastern edge.

The location has attracted people like Jimmy Buffett, billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, and Energy Brands co-founder Darius Bikoff, to name a few residents. The modest accommodations are no doubt a novelty for the ultra-wealthy.

The seven-figure asking price isn’t a post-coronavirus phenomenon — units at Montauk Shores have asked and secured $1-million-plus prices for years.

At least 10 units have sold over the last 12 months for between $675,000 and $1.4 million, with units closer to the beach commanding higher prices.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch




