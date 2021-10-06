Open Menu

Brooklyn Heights condo poised for year’s priciest in the borough

Quay Tower unit asking more than $10.6M could be Brooklyn’s priciest this year

New York /
Oct.October 06, 2021 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
A hot streak rages on at Quay Tower in Brooklyn Heights, where another unit appears poised to reach a borough-high price for this year.

A condo asking for more than $10.6 million recently went into contract at the building along Bridge Park Drive. If the condo closes for that asking price, it would mark the most expensive condo sale in Brooklyn this year, according to 6sqft.

The condo is a 4,544-square-foot unit with four bedrooms and views of both the Manhattan skyline and the harbor below. The unit, located on the 23rd floor of the building, has three-and-a-half bathrooms, a grand entry foyer, a mudroom and a gallery. According to 6sqft, the primary bedroom also contains a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom.

The building itself isn’t too shabby either. It contains 125 units over 30 stories and sits at the south end of Brooklyn Bridge Park. Amenities in the building include a rooftop terrace with barbecue grills and fireplaces, a music room, a playroom for children and a fitness center.

Sales for the building launched in June 2018 and have hit some notable benchmarks set since then. Last year, a penthouse in the building closed above $20.3 million, making it the biggest residential condo sale in Brooklyn’s history.

The building has since kept up strong sales. Last month, a 2,904-square-foot penthouse condo went into contract asking for $7.5 million, the most expensive signed in Brooklyn from September 13 to September 19. The condo was sold at $2,583 per square foot, the highest square-foot price under contract in the borough in 2021.

Earlier this year, Ryan Serhant’s brokerage replaced Douglas Elliman as the sales and marketing team for the tower, which was developed by RAL Companies and Oliver’s Realty Group.

Read more

[6sqft] — Holden Walter-Warner




