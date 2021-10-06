Open Menu

Concord Hospitality sells shuttered Times Square hotel for $89M

Sale comes amid a string of Manhattan hotel deals, including Concord’s FiDi acquisition earlier this week

New York /
Oct.October 06, 2021 05:11 PM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Mark Laport, CEO, Concord Hospitality; 30 West 46th Street (Concord Hospitality, Google Maps)

New York’s hotels may be in a depression, but some buyers are betting on an imminent recovery.

Days after acquiring a Financial District hotel from Sam Chang’s McSam Hotel Group for $69 million, Concord Hospitality has offloaded its 21-story hotel building at 30 West 46th Street for $88.5 million, according to public records filed Wednesday. The building most recently housed a 196-key Cambria Hotel, which is now permanently closed.

Concord bought the Times Square-adjacent plot in 2013 from Gary Barnett’s Extell Development for $30 million, building the hotel soon after. The 126,000-square-foot building stands just across 46th Street from a massive Diamond District assemblage pieced together by Extell.

The buyer’s identity remains a mystery. Some documents list the LLC care of Flaherty & O’Hara, a Pittsburgh law firm serving clients in the alcoholic beverage industry. Others point to the firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. The LLC’s signing member is Gregory Weingart, a Pittsburgh attorney who represented anonymous buyers in two other hotel purchases from McSam Hotel Group within the past year.

It’s unclear whether the sales are related. Magna Hospitality Group, who public records reveal was at least one of the previously anonymous McSam buyers, did not return a request for comment.

The property carries a considerable amount of debt. In 2013, Concord took on two mortgages worth $46 million. In 2016, it consolidated the two with a third note, bringing its total debt to $61 million. On the same day it acquired the note, the new buyer assigned the mortgage to KSL Capital Partners, a Denver-based lender that works exclusively with travel and leisure businesses.

Read more

Concord, which didn’t respond to a request for comment, owns hotels in 23 states, Washington D.C., and Canada, according to its website. Weingart declined to comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel Marketmidtown manhattan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Real estate’s richest get richer on Forbes’ billionaire list
    Real estate’s richest get richer on Forbes’ billionaire list
    Real estate’s richest get richer on Forbes’ billionaire list
    After Newmark partnership ends, Knight Frank inks deal with Cresa
    After Newmark partnership ends, Knight Frank inks deal with Cresa
    After Newmark partnership ends, Knight Frank inks deal with Cresa
    You’ve built it. Now will they come? Inside construction tech’s struggle
    You’ve built it. Now will they come? Inside construction tech’s struggle
    You’ve built it. Now will they come? Inside construction tech’s struggle
    Controversial Two Bridges towers top NYC’s biggest filings in September
    Controversial Two Bridges towers top NYC’s biggest filings in September
    Controversial Two Bridges towers top NYC’s biggest filings in September
    First we take Manhattan: Inside Reuben Brothers’ NYC shopping spree
    First we take Manhattan: Inside Reuben Brothers’ NYC shopping spree
    First we take Manhattan: Inside Reuben Brothers’ NYC shopping spree
    Aldi continues expansion with 9th Long Island store
    Aldi continues expansion with 9th Long Island store
    Aldi continues expansion with 9th Long Island store
    Wyndham CEO Geoff Ballotti and Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano (Getty, Wyndham, Marriott)
    Hotel companies increasingly turning to all-inclusive resorts
    Hotel companies increasingly turning to all-inclusive resorts
    The hotel recovery is far from complete
    The hotel recovery is far from complete
    The hotel recovery is far from complete
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.