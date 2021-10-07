Open Menu

Housing funds imperiled in $3.5T reconciliation bill

Lawmakers looking for cuts to appease moderate Democrats

National /
Oct.October 07, 2021 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Housing funds imperiled in $3.5T reconciliation bill

Joe Biden, Charles Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi (Wikipedia)

The $330 billion for housing in the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, which would be an unprecedented investment, might be one of the first items cut as Congress tries to shrink the price tag.

According to multiple reports, lawmakers are looking at slashing these funds to appease moderate Democrats who consider the $3.5 trillion package too expensive. Debate over the bill has held up passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The funds include $90 billion in rental assistance, of which $75 billion would be dedicated to housing choice vouchers. It also includes an $80 billion investment in public housing, which could cover the whopping $40 billion in repairs needed across the New York City Housing Authority’s portfolio. It also creates financial incentives for cities to combat exclusionary zoning.

Housing advocates have some confidence that funding for public housing may be safer than other money in the spending bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has made clear that at least $80 billion must be allocated to public housing.

“We’ve heard the rest is at dire risk of being eliminated from the bill,” said Rachel Fee, executive director of the New York Housing Conference.

Her organization penned a letter calling on Schumer and the New York congressional delegation to preserve the funding. The letter was signed by more than 100 groups.

Read more

The spending package also includes long-sought reforms to the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. Among them is a change to the so-called 50 percent test, which requires at least half of a development to be financed through private activity bonds to be eligible for the tax credits. That threshold would temporarily be lowered to 25 percent.

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi identified three areas that Congress must focus on in President Joe Biden’s Build it Back Better bill: climate change, health care and child care. Some have taken this as a sign that housing is not a priority, though the letter also mentions “advancing housing initiatives that are resilient and green.”

The idea of reducing housing funding fails to recognize that “you need stable housing for all the other social spending to work,” Fee said.

Cea Weaver, who coordinates the Housing Justice for All coalition in New York and co-wrote an op-ed in Politico this week about potential cuts, said there is “no accountability” on the federal level when it comes to housing policy. She said voters typically look to local governments to address their housing needs, so federal lawmakers feel less pressure to deliver on large-scale investments.

The funding contemplated as part of the reconciliation bill is significantly smaller than what Biden initially proposed. It included enough money to make housing vouchers universal — that is, available to everyone who is eligible. Failure to pass even a pared-down version would make further investment that much more difficult, Weaver said.

“Right now is our window,” she said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    charles schumerhousing vouchersinfrastructureJoe BidenPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    New Paltz latest to consider “good cause” eviction law
    New Paltz latest to consider “good cause” eviction law
    New Paltz latest to consider “good cause” eviction law
    Gov. Kathy Hochul
    $125M for landlords with deadbeat tenants now up for grabs
    $125M for landlords with deadbeat tenants now up for grabs
    Council member Ben Kallos and renderings of the 67th street building (Getty, DBOX)
    City Council may override local pol to approve Blood Center project
    City Council may override local pol to approve Blood Center project
    Powerful New York real estate firms and families, including Douglas Durst and Bill Rudin, have donated money to Eric Adams (Getty / Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Eric Adams’ cup runneth over with real estate cash
    Eric Adams’ cup runneth over with real estate cash
    NAR President Charlie Oppler and Attorney General Merrick Garland (Getty, NAR)
    NAR should play ball with regulators: antitrust experts
    NAR should play ball with regulators: antitrust experts
    (Getty)
    De Blasio commits $90M more to rebuild Chinatown community center
    De Blasio commits $90M more to rebuild Chinatown community center
    Ministerial privilege: Would Tony Blair’s transfer tax loophole work in the US?
    Ministerial privilege: Would Tony Blair’s transfer tax loophole work in the US?
    Ministerial privilege: Would Tony Blair’s transfer tax loophole work in the US?
    Head of NY’s rent relief program resigns
    Head of NY’s rent relief program resigns
    Head of NY’s rent relief program resigns
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.