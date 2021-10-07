Open Menu

New Paltz latest to consider “good cause” eviction law

Rent-control measure passed in Albany could spread, landlords fear

Tri-State /
Oct.October 07, 2021 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Backers of “good cause” eviction, trying to build momentum across New York, have put the measure on the agenda in another town.

The Village of New Paltz began holding public hearings about a law in mid-August, according to the Times Union. A public comment period followed, but hopes for a vote at the end of September were dashed.

The legislation, which passed in Albany and is being pondered in Hudson, varies from place to place. In New Paltz, the initial draft would require landlords to go through the New Paltz Justice Court before evicting a tenant.

Read more

In the village — which is made up 73 percent of renters, buoyed by the presence of SUNY New Paltz — tenants would be entitled to a lease renewal and safeguarded from eviction for rent hikes above 5 percent. That is why landlords consider “good cause” to be rent control.

Tenants could still face eviction for other violations, such as if they engage in illegal activity in their homes or don’t pay rent that has not increased above the legal threshold.

The 5 percent rent hike limit has drawn criticism from landlords, according to the Times Union, creating fears of rent control or stabilization, a characterization that Deputy Mayor Alexandria Wojcik disputes, but various tenant advocates do not.

Albany was the first city in New York to pass a “good cause” eviction law, in July. The bill caps annual rent increases at 5 percent and creates other protections to stop evictions.

Hudson followed Albany’s lead in August, introducing a bill supported by Mayor Kamal Johnson. The law would require landlords to renew leases for tenants in good standing and justify eviction attempts through the court system. A vote on the bill has not been scheduled.

Efforts have been made to pass a statewide “good cause” bill. One coalition, Compassionate New York, has been working on a bill that was first introduced in 2019.

The coalition estimates that the measure could save the state $1.6 billion annually on costs for emergency shelter and other services for rental households. It’s not clear how many evictions the bill would prevent or how much it would curtail investment in rental housing.

[Times Union] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    good cause evictionPoliticsRental MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gov. Kathy Hochul
    $125M for landlords with deadbeat tenants now up for grabs
    $125M for landlords with deadbeat tenants now up for grabs
    Council member Ben Kallos and renderings of the 67th street building (Getty, DBOX)
    City Council may override local pol to approve Blood Center project
    City Council may override local pol to approve Blood Center project
    Landlords brace for winter as natural gas costs soar
    Landlords brace for winter as natural gas costs soar
    Landlords brace for winter as natural gas costs soar
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Powerful New York real estate firms and families, including Douglas Durst and Bill Rudin, have donated money to Eric Adams (Getty / Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Eric Adams’ cup runneth over with real estate cash
    Eric Adams’ cup runneth over with real estate cash
    Joe Pesci and the waterfront New Jersey home (Getty, Re/Max Central)
    Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market
    Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market
    Real estate’s richest get richer on Forbes’ billionaire list
    Real estate’s richest get richer on Forbes’ billionaire list
    Real estate’s richest get richer on Forbes’ billionaire list
    Nasser family’s Fifth Ave co-op sells for $35M, a third off asking price
    Nasser family’s Fifth Ave co-op sells for $35M, a third off asking price
    Nasser family’s Fifth Ave co-op sells for $35M, a third off asking price
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.