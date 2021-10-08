Open Menu

JLL names new InfoSec head

Joe Silva, previously of TransUnion, will lead the firm’s cybersecurity strategy.

National
Oct.October 08, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
JLL Chief Information Security Officer Joe Silva (LinkedIn)

JLL hired Joe Silva as chief information security officer, a new role at the firm, to lead cybersecurity strategy.

Silva’s first day was on Sept. 7, a company spokesperson said.

Previously, Silva led cybersecurity, insider risk and product security at TransUnion, the credit reporting agency. Prior to that, Silva worked on the commercial product side of cybersecurity at Symantec and iSight Partners.

Silva’s duties will include threat management as well as oversight of security policies, procedures and prevention efforts, the firm said. He will coordinate the firm’s global technology teams, including the JLL Technologies business division focused on commercial real estate technology.

