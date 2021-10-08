JLL hired Joe Silva as chief information security officer, a new role at the firm, to lead cybersecurity strategy.

Silva’s first day was on Sept. 7, a company spokesperson said.

Previously, Silva led cybersecurity, insider risk and product security at TransUnion, the credit reporting agency. Prior to that, Silva worked on the commercial product side of cybersecurity at Symantec and iSight Partners.

Silva’s duties will include threat management as well as oversight of security policies, procedures and prevention efforts, the firm said. He will coordinate the firm’s global technology teams, including the JLL Technologies business division focused on commercial real estate technology.