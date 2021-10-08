Open Menu

Pandemic paralysis: Delta continues to impede hotel, restaurant recovery

Leisure and hospitality added fewer than 100K jobs for 2nd straight month, DOL report shows

National /
Oct.October 08, 2021 02:00 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Recovery is still extremely hindered in the leisure and hospitality sector (iStock; Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

The Delta variant continues to stall recovery in the hospitality sector, as hotels, restaurants and bars added a mere 31,000 jobs to the U.S economy in September after a net gain of zero jobs in August.

The primary driver of job losses during the pandemic, the broader leisure and hospitality sector added 74,000 jobs as arts and entertainment venues reopened, but a slow rebound in hotel hiring contributed just 2,100 of those jobs.

Overall employment in leisure and hospitality remains down 9.4 percent since the start of the pandemic, according to monthly figures released Friday by the Department of Labor.

Still, real estate may stand to benefit.

“The ongoing decline in the unemployment rate, and the rise in wage growth, is good news for the housing market, as it will continue to support strong housing demand,” said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent, which Fratantoni expects will lead the Federal Reserve to taper its monthly asset purchases.

“This will likely lead to modest increases in interest rates, putting additional pressure on housing affordability at a time [when] home-price appreciation is still very high,” he said.

Read more

Modest hiring gains were seen last month in construction, warehousing, storage and retail.

The return to the office, however, stalled in September as 13.2 percent of employees continued to work from home, little changed from August.

The private sector added 317,000 jobs in September, and a revised 366,000 in August. Last month saw the slowest rate of hiring this year, with a record 10.9 million current job openings.

Lackluster job growth disappointed predictions that a new school year, fewer unemployment payments and widespread vaccines would supercharge hiring nationwide.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    HotelsReal Estate and PoliticsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Trump’s DC hotel lost $70M during presidency
    Trump’s DC hotel lost $70M during presidency, docs say
    Trump’s DC hotel lost $70M during presidency, docs say
    Downtown pols call for limits on permanent outdoor dining
    Downtown pols call for limits on permanent outdoor dining
    Downtown pols call for limits on permanent outdoor dining
    Retailers in central business districts still face sluggish sales
    Retailers in central business districts still face sluggish sales
    Retailers in central business districts still face sluggish sales
    Lost without office workers, Midtown storefronts struggle to find tenants
    Lost without office workers, Midtown storefronts struggle to find tenants
    Lost without office workers, Midtown storefronts struggle to find tenants
    Wyndham CEO Geoff Ballotti and Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano (Getty, Wyndham, Marriott)
    Hotel companies increasingly turning to all-inclusive resorts
    Hotel companies increasingly turning to all-inclusive resorts
    The hotel recovery is far from complete
    The hotel recovery is far from complete
    The hotel recovery is far from complete
    Gucci pops up at Thor's Meatpacking property
    Gucci pops up at Thor’s Meatpacking property
    Gucci pops up at Thor’s Meatpacking property
    Lawsuit over debt haunts effort to sell retail condo at 808 Broadway
    Lawsuit over debt haunts effort to sell retail condo at 808 Broadway
    Lawsuit over debt haunts effort to sell retail condo at 808 Broadway
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.