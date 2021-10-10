Open Menu

Evergrande isn’t only Chinese developer in deep debt

Property Fantasia Holdings missed $206M bond payment, intensifying concerns over property market

National /
Oct.October 10, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fantasia Chairman Pan Jun (Getty)

Fantasia Chairman Pan Jun (Getty)

China Evergrande Group isn’t the only Chinese developer with mounting debt problems.
Fantasia Holdings Group missed a $205.7 million bond payment, according to Bloomberg.

A unit of the company also missed a payment on a separate $108 million loan due last week. That’s according to Country Garden Services, which last month agreed to buy the assets of a Fantasia subsidiary’s property management business.

The missed payment wasn’t entirely a surprise to the market. Last month, Fantasia was among the worst performers in Bloomberg China’s high-yield dollar bond index. Around the same time, private banking units of Citigroup and Credit Suisse Group stopped accepting Fantasia notes as collateral.

Evergrande’s debt woes have brought scrutiny on other heavily indebted China-based developers. Instability in the sector has also affected larger global firms.

Since late last year, the Chinese government has sought to reel in the property sector with restrictions on debt, fundraising and even mortgage lending.

Last month, Blackstone Group pulled out of a $3 billion acquisition of Soho China, citing a “lack of sufficient progress” in securing government approval for the deal.

Fantasia is much smaller than Evergrande, with $12.9 billion in liabilities as of June 30 compared to Evergrande’s $304.5 billion, so missed payments won’t have as wide an impact on the market.

But offshore bonds make up a larger chunk of its debt. More than a third of Fantasia’s debt — $4.7 billion — is in outstanding offshore bonds. Evergrande’s $27.6 billion in offshore bonds is less than 10 percent of its liabilities.

[Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bondschinaDevelopmentEvergrande

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    NorthPoint Development plans to acquire this 92-acre property in Yaphank (Google Maps)
    NorthPoint to buy 92 acres of Suffolk County industrial space
    NorthPoint to buy 92 acres of Suffolk County industrial space
    Clay Grubb (Glen Lennox, Getty)
    Grubb Properties tests affordable housing model in NYC
    Grubb Properties tests affordable housing model in NYC
    Council member Ben Kallos and renderings of the 67th street building (Getty, DBOX)
    City Council may override local pol to approve Blood Center project
    City Council may override local pol to approve Blood Center project
    Controversial Two Bridges towers top NYC’s biggest filings in September
    Controversial Two Bridges towers top NYC’s biggest filings in September
    Controversial Two Bridges towers top NYC’s biggest filings in September
    (Getty)
    De Blasio commits $90M more to rebuild Chinatown community center
    De Blasio commits $90M more to rebuild Chinatown community center
    Abandoned Salem factory being repurposed
    Abandoned Salem factory being repurposed
    Abandoned Salem factory being repurposed
    Robert A.M. Stern designing West Village spec house
    Robert A.M. Stern designing West Village spec house
    Robert A.M. Stern designing West Village spec house
    Frank Thomas, White Sox Hall of Famer and CEO of This is Heaven, and the Field of Dreams set in Dyersville, Iowa (Getty Images, MLB)
    If you buy it: Hall of Famer leads ownership venture for “Field of Dreams” site
    If you buy it: Hall of Famer leads ownership venture for “Field of Dreams” site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.