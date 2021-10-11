Open Menu

Aurora’s Solar Carve office tower scores $300M refi

Deal for 40 10th Ave. replaces existing loan from same lender

New York /
Oct.October 11, 2021 10:30 AM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Aurora Capital Associates' Jared Epstein and 40 10th Avenue (Getty)

Aurora Capital Associates’ Jared Epstein and 40 10th Avenue (Getty)

The owners of a boutique office building in the Meatpacking District landed a $300 million refinancing deal.

Aurora Capital Associates, in partnership with William Gottlieb Real Estate, secured the loan from Pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to replace the existing debt from the same lender for the building known as the “Solar Carve,” sources told The Real Deal.

The 10-story, 160,000-square-foot tower at 40 10th Avenue was built in 2019. The owners did not return messages requesting for comment.

Simon Ziff and Jason Krane with Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group brokered the deal. Ackman-Ziff confirmed the deal but declined TRD’s request for comment.

The glassy sculpture-like building was designed by Jeanne Gang’s Studio Gang as its first commission in New York.

Major tenants of the building include Barry Sternlicht’s real estate investment firm Starwood Capital Group, which occupies the eighth floor, and Genesis, the luxury car brand by South Korean automaker Hyundai, which took 40,000 square feet at the base of the building adjacent to the High Line at 13th Street.

Manhattan’s office landlords have been faced with grave uncertainties because of the prolonging working-from-home trend in the pandemic. The borough’s office leasing activities bounced back in the third quarter, although the availability rate remained high at 16.8 percent, or 4.5 percentage points higher than a year ago, according to Colliers International.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Manhattan Office Marketoffice marketReal Estate Loans

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (iStock, Getty)
    The pandemic gave NYC office buildings $29B haircut
    The pandemic gave NYC office buildings $29B haircut
    Lost without office workers, Midtown storefronts struggle to find tenants
    Lost without office workers, Midtown storefronts struggle to find tenants
    Lost without office workers, Midtown storefronts struggle to find tenants
    Cathie Wood’s ARK is moving from NYC to St. Petersburg
    Cathie Wood’s ARK is moving from NYC to St. Petersburg
    Cathie Wood’s ARK is moving from NYC to St. Petersburg
    Office tenants nationwide are touring buildings at record numbers for the pandemic (Getty)
    Tenants rushing back to tour offices, but things still far from normal
    Tenants rushing back to tour offices, but things still far from normal
    (Unsplash / Pierre Châtel-Innocenti)
    September slump sends real estate stocks back to July
    September slump sends real estate stocks back to July
    The total leasing volume was also boosted by mega renewals (Getty)
    Manhattan office leasing up 60% in Q3
    Manhattan office leasing up 60% in Q3
    PwC Chairman Bob Moritz and 300 Madison Avenue (PwC, Brookfield Properties)
    PWC opens full-time remote work to US employees
    PWC opens full-time remote work to US employees
    Cushman predicts widespread return-to-office in early 2022
    Cushman predicts widespread return-to-office in early 2022
    Cushman predicts widespread return-to-office in early 2022
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.