A condo unit in Brooklyn Heights that went into contract last week not only marked a likely borough-high price for the year, but also led Compass’ weekly report of luxury contracts.

The 4,544-square-foot condo at Quay Tower was asking $10.65 million, including $2,344 per square foot and four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half bathroom. According to 6sqft, the unit on the 23rd floor included a grand entry foyer, a mudroom and a gallery.

A $6.75 million brownstone in Park Slope was the second-most expensive contract signed between Oct. 4-10, according to the report, and had a lot to offer for a lower price tag.

The 5,000-square-foot home at 226 Lincoln Place costs $1,350 per square foot and includes six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It also features four private outdoor spaces, including a roof deck.

The high-end deals were just two of the 26 contracts asking $2 million or more that were inked in the borough last week, a slight dip from the previous period’s 29 contracts. Fifteen of those deals were for condos, ten were for townhouses and one was for a co-op.

Late September and October so far have seen jumps in Brooklyn’s upscale market, which for weeks didn’t cross the 20-contract mark in a slight dip after an active August.

The homes asked for a combined total of $88.3 million and had a median asking price of $2.6 million. The average price per square foot was $1,466.

Homes spent an average of 280 days on the market and received a discount of 1 percent.