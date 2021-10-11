Open Menu

Brooklyn luxury contracts led by $10.7M condo, $6.4M Park Slope brownstone

Twenty contracts asking $2 million or more signed last week

New York /
Oct.October 11, 2021 05:00 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

226 Lincoln Place; Quay Tower (Compass, iStock)

A condo unit in Brooklyn Heights that went into contract last week not only marked a likely borough-high price for the year, but also led Compass’ weekly report of luxury contracts.

The 4,544-square-foot condo at Quay Tower was asking $10.65 million, including $2,344 per square foot and four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half bathroom. According to 6sqft, the unit on the 23rd floor included a grand entry foyer, a mudroom and a gallery.

A $6.75 million brownstone in Park Slope was the second-most expensive contract signed between Oct. 4-10, according to the report, and had a lot to offer for a lower price tag.

The 5,000-square-foot home at 226 Lincoln Place costs $1,350 per square foot and includes six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It also features four private outdoor spaces, including a roof deck.

The high-end deals were just two of the 26 contracts asking $2 million or more that were inked in the borough last week, a slight dip from the previous period’s 29 contracts. Fifteen of those deals were for condos, ten were for townhouses and one was for a co-op.

Late September and October so far have seen jumps in Brooklyn’s upscale market, which for weeks didn’t cross the 20-contract mark in a slight dip after an active August.

The homes asked for a combined total of $88.3 million and had a median asking price of $2.6 million. The average price per square foot was $1,466.

Homes spent an average of 280 days on the market and received a discount of 1 percent.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynBrooklyn heightsLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketPark Slope

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    55 East 74th Street and Eleanor Roosevelt (Compass, Getty)
    Eleanor Roosevelt’s UES townhouse sells for 17% post-makeover price cut
    Eleanor Roosevelt’s UES townhouse sells for 17% post-makeover price cut
    Manhattan luxury contracts surge to 6-month high in first week of October
    Manhattan luxury contracts surge to 6-month high in first week of October
    Manhattan luxury contracts surge to 6-month high in first week of October
    Photo Illustration of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)
    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio starts renovation work on Park Slope home
    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio starts renovation work on Park Slope home
    Luxury agents are sealing deals with yacht tours, helicopter rides
    Luxury agents are sealing deals with yacht tours, helicopter rides
    Luxury agents are sealing deals with yacht tours, helicopter rides
    Carlyle buys Clinton Hill multifamily for $34M
    Carlyle buys Clinton Hill multifamily for $34M
    Carlyle buys Clinton Hill multifamily for $34M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.