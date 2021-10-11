Open Menu

Data center provider snaps up 34 acres in Rockland to expand in New York metro

DataBank planning 200,000-square-foot, 30MW center

Oct.October 11, 2021 03:44 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Behind: 2000 Corporate Drive, Orangeburg NY. Front: Raul Martynek( CEO, DataBank) (loopnet.com, linkedin.com)

Data center provider DataBank has acquired a 34-acre site in Rockland, New York, to expand its capacity in the New York City metro region.

The Dallas-headquartered company paid owner Skae Group $23 million for the site at 2000 Corporate Drive in Orangeburg. Skae Group bought it from Verizon in 2017 for $18.25 million, property records show. Rockland County Business Journal first reported the transaction.

DataBank — whose real estate footprint includes 60 data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 29 markets — plans to demolish existing facilities on the site to construct a new 200,000-square-foot data center with the capacity of total 30 megawatts, according to the company. The site has plenty of room to add more facilities, including an additional substation, the company said.

Peter Skae of Skae Group said since its acquisition of the property in 2017, Verizon Wireless has remained as a tenant on a lease-back agreement. DataBank’s offer made sense to all the parties involved, he said.

The demand for data centers, which house networked computer servers typically used to store, process or distribute large amounts of data, has soared in recent years, and major data center providers are competing to build more.

DataBank currently operates two data centers in New York City — one at 60 Hudson Street and 111 Eighth Avenue — and two in New Jersey — Newark’s 165 Halsey Street and Piscatawa’s 25 Corporate Place South — according to the company’s website.

About 20 miles north of New York City, Orangeburg — a hamlet in the town of Orangetown — has increasingly become a home to data centers in recent years. In 2014, Bloomberg LP opened a $710 million, 131,805-square-foot data center at 155 Corporate Drive, which is adjacent to DataBank’s property. In 2017, JPMorgan Chase acquired a 60-acre town-owned property in Orangeburg for $7.5 million to construct its data center, according to Lohud.

