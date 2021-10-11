Open Menu

KKR founders Henry Kravis, George Roberts step down as co-CEOs

Private equity firm now helmed by Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall

National /
Oct.October 11, 2021 04:00 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Back: Henry Kravis (Former Executive Co-Chairman, KKR) & George Roberts (Former Executive Co-Chairman, KKR). Front: Scott Nuttall & Joe Bae (Co-CEO, KKR) (iStock, kkr.com)

Private equity firm KKR is undergoing its most significant leadership change since the company’s founding in 1976.

KKR announced Monday co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts are departing as Co-CEOs of the company they founded, but will stay on as executive co-chairmen. Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, who have served as co-presidents and co-COOs since 2017, will assume the roles of co-CEOs, effective immediately.

The company in a news release called Bae the “architect” of the firm’s expansion into Asia and credited him with leading KKR’s private market business. Nuttall has also worked in several leadership roles at KKR, where he helped to lead its public listing, oversaw the public market business for credit and hedge funds and created the company’s businesses in capital markets, capital raising and insurance.

In addition to the leadership change, the company also announced “a series of transformative structural and governance changes” including plans to eliminate preferred stock and supervoting shares by 2026, further dwindling the influence Kravis and Roberts will have on the company going forward.

KKR has become a massive player in real estate, creating funds and making investments that have shaped entire sectors. Last week, the company closed a $4.3 billion commercial real estate fund — its third opportunistic fund — more than two years after closing a separate fund with $2 billion. The company has already committed $1 billion of capital from the fund for various assets, including industrial, multifamily and self-storage.

The firm in August launched Strategic Lease Partners, a platform designed for triple-net lease investments, setting its eyes on a portfolio exceeding $3 billion in diversified assets.

KKR possessed $429 billion in assets at the end of the second quarter following a purchase of Global Atlantic Financial Group, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateIndustrial Real EstateKKRMultifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    90 Sands Street
    Hotel conversions race against the clock
    Hotel conversions race against the clock
    Bobby Zar’s ZG Capital in contract for office building at 836 Broadway
    Bobby Zar’s ZG Capital in contract for office building at 836 Broadway
    Bobby Zar’s ZG Capital in contract for office building at 836 Broadway
    195 Broadway in Manhattan NYC, Orchard Technologies CEO Court Cunningham and L&L Holding Company CEO David Levinson (Google Maps, Orchard, L&L)
    Orchard Technologies leases 107k sf at L&L’s 195 Broadway
    Orchard Technologies leases 107k sf at L&L’s 195 Broadway
    State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (iStock, Getty)
    The pandemic gave NYC office buildings $29B haircut
    The pandemic gave NYC office buildings $29B haircut
    Igal Namdar of Namdar, Arash “Josh” Rahmani and Ebi Khalili of Empire Capital Partners with 345 Seventh Ave (Bernstein Real Estate, Namdar, Empire)
    What tenants are paying at 345 Seventh Avenue
    What tenants are paying at 345 Seventh Avenue
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.