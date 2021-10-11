Open Menu

Manhattan luxury contracts surge to 6-month high in first week of October

Greenwich Village townhouse asking $30M led 46 deals last week as record year rolled on

New York /
Oct.October 11, 2021 01:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Manhattan luxury contracts surge to 6-month high in first week of October

27 East 11th Street and PH1 at 455 West 19th Street (Google Maps, Abi Chelsea)

A flood of deals last week proved that buyers’ appetite for Manhattan luxury homes has remained strong into October.

Forty-six contracts were signed for homes asking $4 million or more in the borough, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report. It’s the highest number of deals inked in one week since the third week of April, when 56 contracts were signed.

“It was an extremely pleasant surprise,” said Donna Olshan, author of the report. “And there were many reports from brokers telling me that they had bidding wars.”

The most expensive contract signed was a townhouse in Greenwich Village asking just below $30 million. The five-story home at 27 East 11th Street is 25 feet wide and spans 9,000 square feet. It has seven bedrooms, an elevator, a landscaped garden, a roof deck and two terraces. The sellers purchased it for $26 million in 2016.

The second priciest deal was for a penthouse at the ABI Chelsea condominium. Located at 455 West 18th Street, the 3,794-square-foot triplex unit has four bedrooms and about 1,300 square feet of outdoor space, including a swimming pool. It was first listed in November 2019 asking $25 million. By the time it found a buyer last week, the asking price had dipped to $22.75 million.

Read more

The median asking price was $5.6 million, with an average of 417 days on market. The average discount from the original ask to the last ask was 6 percent, up slightly from 5 percent the week before.

Of the 46 contracts, 32 were for condos. Developers were the sellers of more than half of those units. Seven co-ops and seven townhouses rounded out the week’s deals.

The number of luxury townhouse contracts signed so far this year is 173, already shattering the previous record of 153 contracts set in 2014.

Olshan noted that this is likely due to the unusually small number of townhouses that went into contract last year, though she said the “catch-up factor” alone does not account for the number of deals. She pointed to the average size of a townhouse, 5,560 square feet, nearly twice the average condo size of 2,910 square feet, as another potential reason for the surge.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real EstateManhattan Condo MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    55 East 74th Street and Eleanor Roosevelt (Compass, Getty)
    Eleanor Roosevelt’s UES townhouse sells for 17% post-makeover price cut
    Eleanor Roosevelt’s UES townhouse sells for 17% post-makeover price cut
    How technology can hold bad landlords and developers accountable
    How technology can hold bad landlords and developers accountable
    How technology can hold bad landlords and developers accountable
    Luxury agents are sealing deals with yacht tours, helicopter rides
    Luxury agents are sealing deals with yacht tours, helicopter rides
    Luxury agents are sealing deals with yacht tours, helicopter rides
    These 5 listings show why Forest Hills is actually the place to be
    These 5 listings show why Forest Hills is actually the place to be
    These 5 listings show why Forest Hills is actually the place to be
    Herman Chan (Photo by Piper Ferguson)
    How San Francisco’s king of quirk moves hard-to-sell homes with style
    How San Francisco’s king of quirk moves hard-to-sell homes with style
    New Paltz latest to consider “good cause” eviction law
    New Paltz latest to consider “good cause” eviction law
    New Paltz latest to consider “good cause” eviction law
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Joe Pesci and the waterfront New Jersey home (Getty, Re/Max Central)
    Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market
    Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.