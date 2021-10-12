Investment firm Freo Group sewed up its investment in a former Clinton Hill knitting factory, selling the 40-unit rental conversion at 79-83 Clifton Place for $34 million, property records show.

The Carlyle Group paid just under the asking price for the 58,000-square-foot property built in 1939 and converted to loft-style apartments in 2001.

Freo bought the property in January 2020, just prior to the pandemic, for $22.9 million. Financing included a $17.4 million mortgage loan with $10.9 million in new debt from Georgia-based Voya Investment Management, according to property records, and a private joint venture with $5 million.

Sources told The Real Deal in July that more than half the units were unrenovated and were being rented at below market price. A renovated three-bed, two-bath apartment spanning 1,290 square feet rented in August for $5,800 per month, according to StreetEasy.

The median rental price in August for a three-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn was $3,600, down from $4,000 in August 2020, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel.

After rents plunged during the height of the pandemic in New York City, the market has rebounded in recent months as landlords dropped concessions amid bidding wars.