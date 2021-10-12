Open Menu

Carlyle Group nabs Clinton Hill multifamily for $34M

Investor Freo Group bought building for $23M in January 2020

New York /
Oct.October 12, 2021 05:40 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Kewsong Lee, CEO, Carlyle Group; Matthias Luecker, Founder, Chairman and CEO, FREO Group; 79-83 Clifton Place (Carlyle Group, FREO Group, LoopNet)

Investment firm Freo Group sewed up its investment in a former Clinton Hill knitting factory, selling the 40-unit rental conversion at 79-83 Clifton Place for $34 million, property records show.

The Carlyle Group paid just under the asking price for the 58,000-square-foot property built in 1939 and converted to loft-style apartments in 2001.

Freo bought the property in January 2020, just prior to the pandemic, for $22.9 million. Financing included a $17.4 million mortgage loan with $10.9 million in new debt from Georgia-based Voya Investment Management, according to property records, and a private joint venture with $5 million.

Read more

Sources told The Real Deal in July that more than half the units were unrenovated and were being rented at below market price. A renovated three-bed, two-bath apartment spanning 1,290 square feet rented in August for $5,800 per month, according to StreetEasy.

The median rental price in August for a three-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn was $3,600, down from $4,000 in August 2020, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel.

After rents plunged during the height of the pandemic in New York City, the market has rebounded in recent months as landlords dropped concessions amid bidding wars.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynClinton HillCommercial Real EstateInvestment SalesMultifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Thor facing pre-foreclosure suit at 470 Broadway, sale of 115 Mercer
    Thor facing pre-foreclosure suit at 470 Broadway, sale of 115 Mercer
    Thor facing pre-foreclosure suit at 470 Broadway, sale of 115 Mercer
    Trump nearing $370M sale of DC hotel to Miami investment firm
    Trump nearing $370M sale of DC hotel to Miami investment firm
    Trump nearing $370M sale of DC hotel to Miami investment firm
    Office workers in major cities reach pandemic-best return rates
    Office workers in major cities reach pandemic-best return rates
    Office workers in major cities reach pandemic-best return rates
    Reuben Bros. bag pair of Madison Avenue retail properties
    Reubens Bros.’ Madison Ave shopping spree tops mid-market deals
    Reubens Bros.’ Madison Ave shopping spree tops mid-market deals
    Thor Equities' Joe Sitt and 24 West 40th Street (Rudder Property Group)
    Thor Equities sells Bryant Park office condo to Chinese firm for $11M
    Thor Equities sells Bryant Park office condo to Chinese firm for $11M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.