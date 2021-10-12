Open Menu

Hochul signs bill to add 0.5% tax to most East End sales

Tax would fund affordable housing programs in region

Tri-State /
Oct.October 12, 2021 11:09 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)

Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)

An additional real estate sales tax in the East End is one step closer to fruition after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a Hamptons legislator’s bill into law.

The legislation would add a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax to certain sales in the Peconic Bay region. According to Newsday, the law is still subject to voter approval at the local level in the five towns that make up the South Fork and North Fork: East Hampton, Shelter Island, Southampton, Southold and Riverhead.

The tax would supplement the Community Preservation Fund, which is a 2 percent tax on real estate transfers. Funds from that tax go towards water quality and preservation initiatives.

Read more

The new tax would be earmarked for a specific purpose: affordable housing in the area. Newsday reports that each of the five towns would develop a community housing plan that shows where revenue from the tax would go.

Its champion, Assembly member Fred Thiele, told Newsday the tax would have generated about $30 million if it were enacted for 2020. The tax has been floated in some capacity for almost 20 years, earning a veto from Andrew Cuomo in 2019.

Taxes on some sales would go down, as the legislation would exempt more low-level transactions. For instance, transfers for less than $1 million would see a benefit on Shelter Island and the South Fork, Thiele told the outlet. The same would be true for transfers below $400,000 on the North Fork.

The community housing plans could be geared towards other initiatives, such as helping first-time homebuyers afford a down payment. The move comes after the East End has felt the pressure from a shortage of affordable housing.

The area’s year-round rentals for blue-collar workers are growing increasingly scarce. Home prices are soaring, making it harder to afford buying in the region. Traffic, meanwhile, is making commuting from other towns more difficult, only adding to workers’ obstacles.

As a result, local retailers have been struggling to fill jobs in the area because workers can’t afford to live in the community.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable Housinglong islandnorth forkPoliticsResidential Real Estateshelter islandsuffolk countyThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Hudson Valley housing market remains hot in Q3
    Hudson Valley housing market remains hot in Q3
    Hudson Valley housing market remains hot in Q3
    What is Avenue 8? Inside the playbook of the resi brokerage snapping up funding and big names
    Inside Avenue 8: A look at the playbook of the resi brokerage snapping up funding and big names
    Inside Avenue 8: A look at the playbook of the resi brokerage snapping up funding and big names
    Compass lost $3.6B in market value as shares hit new low
    Compass lost $3.6B in market value as shares hit new low
    Compass lost $3.6B in market value as shares hit new low
    Humming Homes, new home management platform, raises $5.6 million in seed round
    Humming Homes, new home management platform, raises $5.6 million in seed round
    Humming Homes, new home management platform, raises $5.6 million in seed round
    90 Sands Street
    Hotel conversions race against the clock
    Hotel conversions race against the clock
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.