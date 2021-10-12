Open Menu

Larry Ellison’s investment arm buys Hyatt resort in Lake Tahoe for $345M

The property is in Lake Tahoe’s Incline Village, an affluent neighborhood favored by Ellison and other billionaires

San Francisco /
Oct.October 12, 2021 08:15 PM
By Matthew Niksa
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Larry Ellison and the Hyatt resort in Lake Tahoe at 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village (Getty, Hyatt)

Larry Ellison and the Hyatt resort in Lake Tahoe at 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village (Getty, Hyatt)

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison acquired a waterfront resort in Lake Tahoe’s Incline Village neighborhood for $345 million, representing one of the billionaire’s most significant property purchases yet along the lake’s north shore.

Lawrence Investments LLC, which Ellison heads and has used to buy properties in California and Nevada before, according to multiple news reports, is the new owner of the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino at 111 Country Club Drive in Nevada.

The limited liability company bought the site of the Hyatt Regency, which spans about 16 acres, and an adjacent, almost 8.6-acre site at 995 Lakeshore Boulevard that’s immediately south of the resort. The smaller of the two parcels is occupied by a dozen cottages, a boat rental company, and the Lone Eagle Grille.

The deal was recorded in the Washoe County Recorder’s office on Sept. 3. The seller was a limited liability company whose address matches that of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Representatives for Hyatt Hotels, including Chief Financial Officer Joan Bottarini, who signed the Sept. 3 sale deed, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Representatives for Lawrence Investments didn’t respond to emails and LinkedIn messages seeking comment and couldn’t be reached through the company’s only publicly listed phone number, which connects to a fax machine.

The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe stands 12 stories tall and has 422 rooms, including 35 suites and 24 cottages. It offers a raft of amenities to guests, such as 50,000 square feet of event space, a heated outdoor swimming pool and a spa/salon. As of Tuesday, the average cost for a room ranged from $329 to $404 a night for non-Hyatt members, according to the hotel’s website.

The price of $817,535 per room is a record high for Lake Tahoe, but far from the most paid for a California hotel, according to Alan Reay, president of Atlas Hospitality Group, who was not involved in the transaction. A number of deals have closed at more than $2 million per room, he said.

The Hyatt is located near Ellison’s 18,000-square-foot compound in Incline Village, informally known as “Billionaires’ Row” for the ultra-wealthy residents who have bought properties in the neighborhood. Among them: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (who purchased two adjoining, shoreline estates in 2019 for $59 million), David Duffield and Michael Milken.

The area is favored by the super-rich seeking to get away from the limelight. Nevada also doesn’t have state personal, business or corporate income taxes.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    breakingfacebookHospitality Real EstateLake TahoeLarry EllisonMark Zuckerberg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Hotel Association sues city over severance pay mandate
    Hotel Association sues city over severance pay mandate
    Hotel Association sues city over severance pay mandate
    Coldwell Banker buys Warburg Realty
    Coldwell Banker buys Warburg Realty
    Coldwell Banker buys Warburg Realty
    Head of NY’s rent relief program resigns
    Head of NY’s rent relief program resigns
    Head of NY’s rent relief program resigns
    Damac Properties founder Hussain Sajwani and the Surfside collapse site (Damac, Getty)
    Dubai developer revealed as $120M bidder for Surfside collapse site
    Dubai developer revealed as $120M bidder for Surfside collapse site
    Robert Durst (Getty)
    Robert Durst convicted of murder
    Robert Durst convicted of murder
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and 770 Broadway (Getty, VNO)
    Facebook still looking for space in NYC
    Facebook still looking for space in NYC
    Communities to the south and southeast of Lake Tahoe’s shores are under mandatory evacuation as the massive Caldor Fire creeps northwest. (Getty)
    Lake Tahoe-area communities under evacuation as Caldor Fire edges closer
    Lake Tahoe-area communities under evacuation as Caldor Fire edges closer
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.