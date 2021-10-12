Open Menu

Reubens Bros.’ Madison Ave shopping spree tops mid-market deals

City saw 9 transactions for properties spanning $10-$30M in busy week for investment sales

New York /
Oct.October 12, 2021 07:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Reuben Bros. bag pair of Madison Avenue retail properties

Reuben Brothers, Steve Roth, 677 Madison Avenue, and the ground floor retail portion of 40 East 66th Street (Google Maps, Getty)

The Reuben brothers extended their Madison Avenue buying spree last week, scooping up two properties with 130 feet of frontage along the beleaguered shopping corridor for a total of $50 million.

No financing documents were recorded with the purchases, suggesting all-cash deals. One of the properties was among five that seller Vornado Realty Trust recently said had been losing money due to a meager 30 percent occupancy rate. Dependent on foot traffic from emptied Midtown offices, retail has struggled to regain its foothold in the area.

While Manhattan may have fewer footfalls, it had more than its share of deals last week, capturing six of ten properties sold in the middle of the investment sales market, spanning $10 million to $30 million. Other sales involved a gun manufacturer, two historic Stone Street buildings and a 1,600-car parking facility at the 1.8 million-square-foot Flushing Commons development.

The week’s mid-market deals fetched a total of $172.6 million, trouncing the prior week’s $38 million. Below are more details on transactions recorded in the first week of October:

1. Reuben Brothers subsidiary Metro International bought a 12,600 square-foot commercial condo unit at 40 East 66th Street for $30 million and a 12,200 square-foot, mixed-use building at 677 Madison Avenue in Lenox HIll for $20 million. Vornado Realty Trust sold the buildings, and other retail holdings, which it said had “negative income.” The Reuben brothers have been especially active in Manhattan since the start of the pandemic.

2. Land Finance Corporation, an affiliate of gun manufacturer Beretta USA, bought an 11,000 square-foot office building at 28 Howard Street, also known as 1 Crosby Street, in Soho for $21.75 million. Gilbert Spitzer sold the building. The Beretta affiliate sold 407 Park Avenue in May for $31 million.

3. Denali Management bought a 63,000 square-foot, mixed-use building with 109 residential units at 526, 530 and 534 East 138th Street in Mott Haven, Bronx, for $17.9 million. Martin Kirzner, a worst-of-2020 landlord according to New York City’s Public Advocate, sold the buildings through limited liability company Windsor Estates II.

4. Rivington Company LLC bought a 16,000 square-foot development site on six parcels  — 122 Sanford Street and 723, 725, 725A, 727 and 733 Myrtle Avenue — in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, for $17 million. Ilan Cohen of Throop LLC sold the properties. Yaniv Cohen’s Leviathan Capital was planning a 129,000 square-foot building after Throop assembled the sites in 2019 for $13.58 million.

Read more

5. Abraham Moshel bought a 1,600-car parking facility beneath 138-35 39th Avenue in Flushing, Queens, for $16 million. The Rockefeller Group’s Rick Sondik signed for the seller, Flushing Commons Property Owner LLC, which developed the 1.8 million-square-foot Flushing Commons complex.

6. Jemstone Group affiliate 4612 Queens Boulevard LLC bought a
28,800 square-foot retail building at 46-27 Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside, Queens, for $14.25 million. Francine Israel signed for the seller, Israel Family Realty.

7. Limited liability company TDJ Holdings sold a 8,800 square-foot, mixed-use building at 51 East Houston Street in Nolita, and a 9,600 square-foot, mixed-use building at 217 East Houston Street on the Lower East Side, for $13.2 million. The buyer was limited liability company E. Houston Property Owner.

8. R.A. Cohen & Associates bought a 12,000 square-foot, mixed-use building at 445 Sixth Avenue and 101, 103, 105 and 109 West 10th Street in Greenwich Village for $12.5 million. Metro Management Development sold the properties, which have 17 residential units and 170 feet of retail frontage along West 10th Street.

9. Davean Holding bought 14,700 square-feet of mixed-use property at 15 and 17 South William Street, also known as 53 and 55 Stone Street, in the Financial District for $10.1 million. The buildings, which house two ground-floor bars and seven apartments, were two of three that Goldman Properties sold for a total of $16.1 million, the third property is located across the street at 52 Stone Street. Davean also owns a five-story, mixed-use building at 6 Stone Street down the block, which it acquired for $6.6 million in 2019.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateInvestment SalesManhattanRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Thor Equities' Joe Sitt and 24 West 40th Street (Rudder Property Group)
    Thor Equities sells Bryant Park office condo to Chinese firm for $11M
    Thor Equities sells Bryant Park office condo to Chinese firm for $11M
    KKR founders Henry Kravis, George Roberts step down as co-CEOs
    KKR founders Henry Kravis, George Roberts step down as co-CEOs
    KKR founders Henry Kravis, George Roberts step down as co-CEOs
    90 Sands Street
    Hotel conversions race against the clock
    Hotel conversions race against the clock
    Bobby Zar’s ZG Capital in contract for office building at 836 Broadway
    Bobby Zar’s ZG Capital in contract for office building at 836 Broadway
    Bobby Zar’s ZG Capital in contract for office building at 836 Broadway
    195 Broadway in Manhattan NYC, Orchard Technologies CEO Court Cunningham and L&L Holding Company CEO David Levinson (Google Maps, Orchard, L&L)
    Orchard Technologies leases 107K sf at L&L’s 195 Broadway
    Orchard Technologies leases 107K sf at L&L’s 195 Broadway
    State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (iStock, Getty)
    The pandemic gave NYC office buildings $29B haircut
    The pandemic gave NYC office buildings $29B haircut
    Igal Namdar of Namdar, Arash “Josh” Rahmani and Ebi Khalili of Empire Capital Partners with 345 Seventh Ave (Bernstein Real Estate, Namdar, Empire)
    What tenants are paying at 345 Seventh Avenue
    What tenants are paying at 345 Seventh Avenue
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.