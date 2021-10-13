An auction date for a majority stake in Jeff Winick’s Winick Realty Group has been set for Nov. 9.

A 63 percent interest in the commercial brokerage will be sold to the highest bidder by Maltz Auctions. The auction will be virtual and only bidders will be allowed to participate.

A bankruptcy judge in New York’s Southern District Court approved the hiring of Maltz in June.

Neither Winick nor Maltz Auctions immediately responded to requests for comment.

Winick filed for personal bankruptcy in August of last year. In Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings, he claimed to have $530,000 in assets and $9.7 million in back taxes and fines owed to the Internal Revenue Service and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. He declared $122,800 in monthly income.

However, a few months later, in May, the IRS sued Winick. In a complaint, the agency alleged that Winick underpaid taxes on approximately $23 million in income between 2012 and 2016, including by renting and leasing his homes and cars and transferring assets to his daughter and other friends.

Winick, who specializes in retail, has been a longtime fixture in Manhattan’s brokerage scene, leasing more than 15 million square feet over the past 30 years. He’s also known for playing hard, renting out cabanas in Las Vegas during ICSC’s annual event.