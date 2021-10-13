A 360-unit affordable housing complex is coming to Staten Island’s North Shore, the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development announced Wednesday.

Monadnock Development, the nonprofit Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corporation and The Master Group submitted the winning proposal for the city-owned site, a vacant lot south of Hannah Street on part of a 35-acre decommissioned U.S. Navy base in the borough’s Stapleton neighborhood. Bernheimer Architects and Starr Whitehouse will serve as the architects for the project.

Fifty-four of the apartments will be reserved for households that previously experienced homelessness, comprising 15 percent of the project’s units. A majority of the homes will be affordable to extremely- and very-low-income households, according to HPD.

The mixed-use development will also include space operated by Richmond University Medical Center and a counseling center run by the YMCA of Staten Island, while ArchCare will provide health and social programs for seniors.

“This project exemplifies the envisioned future of the Bay Street Corridor: a thriving waterfront community of affordable housing, recreational amenities and a neighborhood school,” outgoing local City Council member Debi Rose said in a statement.

The waterfront property will be designed to withstand certain hazards linked to climate change, according to the developers. Building entrances will be located in positions that will mitigate the need for flood barriers, while landscaped areas will be sloped into runoff channels to decrease the load on sewer systems during storms.

The project is part of the larger Bay Street Corridor plan, a $250 million redevelopment approved by the City Council in 2019, which connects to other neighborhoods including Tompkinsville and St. George.

Proposals for the Hannah Street site were solicited beginning in December. An anticipated completion date for the project has not been released.