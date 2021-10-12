Open Menu

Village, school district feud over potential land sale to Amazon

Suit disputes ownership of nine-acre Cleveland Avenue fields

Tri-State /
Oct.October 13, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Freeport Village suing school district for $45M in feud over potential land sale to Amazon

Village of Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy, and Cleveland Avenue fields (Google Maps, Twitter via
Robert Kennedy)

The Village of Freeport is in a legal battle over its attempt to sell a nine-acre patch of land to Amazon for use as a distribution center.

The Long Island village is suing the Freeport Union Free School district for $45 million, according to Newsday. The lawsuit was filed in Nassau Supreme Court weeks after the school district revealed plans for a lawsuit of its own.

At stake is the Cleveland Avenue fields, situated between Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway. The fields have been used for years by baseball teams and other local sporting clubs.

Both sides in the dispute are reportedly claiming they have had access to the property for at least 70 years and are its rightful owners.

The village — which claims that the school district’s case for the fields is “without basis in fact or merit” — is reportedly negotiating with Amazon. The retail behemoth would acquire the land for a distribution center and has requested land surveyors check out the property. Attorneys for the municipality told Newsday the deal could generate $40 million in revenue for the village and create 320 jobs.

The school district, meanwhile, claims to be in possession of right-of-access documents dating back to 1949. The school board claims the village is intimidating the school district, including by removing fences at the park in September.

The school district hasn’t yet brought litigation against Freeport, but Newsday reports that a lawsuit is in the works.

The Amazon distribution center potentially planned for the site appears to be a last-mile warehouse, a facility that cuts down on delivery times to customers. There are already four last-mile warehouses operating on Long Island and another six planned for the region, not including the Freeport plot.

Read more

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    amazonDevelopmentlong islandnassau county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Cavalli Tower with Hussain Sajwani of Damac and the Surfside condo collapse site (Damac, Wikimedia, Getty)
    From Dubai to Surfside: Inside Damac’s plans to redevelop the tragic site
    From Dubai to Surfside: Inside Damac’s plans to redevelop the tragic site
    Skylight Studios CEO Stephanie Blake and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani  (Blake photo by Allan Zepeda)
    Can creative placemaking make a building more successful? Skylight’s Stephanie Blake thinks so
    Can creative placemaking make a building more successful? Skylight’s Stephanie Blake thinks so
    Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    Hochul signs bill that could add 0.5% tax to most East End sales
    Hochul signs bill that could add 0.5% tax to most East End sales
    Renderings of the project (RDM Group)
    RDM Group plotting $440M industrial play in Orange County
    RDM Group plotting $440M industrial play in Orange County
    Developers incorporating “wellness” into more and more projects
    Developers incorporating “wellness” into more and more projects
    Developers incorporating “wellness” into more and more projects
    Fantasia Chairman Pan Jun (Getty)
    Evergrande isn’t only Chinese developer in deep debt
    Evergrande isn’t only Chinese developer in deep debt
    Hotel Cecil at 640 S Main St, Los Angeles (Wikipedia)
    Developers ramp up adaptive reuse projects in LA and beyond
    Developers ramp up adaptive reuse projects in LA and beyond
    Sears says sayonara to Long Island; Bronx store also shutting
    Sears says sayonara to Long Island; Bronx store also shutting
    Sears says sayonara to Long Island; Bronx store also shutting
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.