Legendary Hampton Bays bar up for sale

Oct.October 15, 2021 07:00 PM
TRD Staff
270 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY (Loopnet)

The Boardy Barn bar in Hampton Bays may not be serving beer for much longer: The property that hosts the well-known establishment has hit the market.

Newsday reports that the popular Hamptons bar can hold up to 720 people sitting and 1,488 standing. No listing price has been announced for the establishment, which was built in 1984. JLL is handling the sale.

With the property up for sale, its future is very much in question. A listing of 270 West Montauk Highway on LoopNet says “the property offers investors the opportunity for redevelopment.” It can also maintain its reputation as a highly trafficked East End hospitality venue.

The main building is 4,000 square feet, but a tent and patio area add another 12,000 square feet of usable space. The establishment sits on 2.6 acres.

The Boardy Barn is a seasonal outpost, open on Sundays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The bar is now closed for the offseason, but a notice on its website says the owners “look forward to what the summer of 2022 brings.”

According to a history on the website, the Boardy Barn opened its doors on April 16, 1970, with a band known as Four in the Morning performing. Since then, the owners tout: “Same building… same owners… same GREAT FUN!!”

The owners of the party spot told News12, “Words could never convey how grateful we are to our loyal customers, friends and family from over the decades who make The Barn such a special place.”

Local residents expressed disappointment that the Boardy Barn could be boarding up.

“I wish that I could have one more summer left,” Cynthia Federico told Newsday. “Some of my friends didn’t even get to experience it this summer so I was excited to get to experience it next summer with them.”

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.