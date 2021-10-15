Open Menu

Pandemic continues to fuel demand for second, third homes

Low interest rates, work-from-home fueling market, according to Knight Frank survey

National /
Oct.October 15, 2021 02:18 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Low interest rates and the capability for some to work from home is helping fuel the market for vacation homes, a new survey indicates. (iStock)

Low interest rates and the capability for some to work from home is helping fuel the market for vacation homes, a new survey indicates. (iStock)

The pandemic isn’t just jolting the housing market for primary residences. It’s whetting buyers’ appetites for vacation homes as well.

Low interest rates, savings accumulated over the past year and the rise of remote work are driving increased demand for additional residences, the findings of a Knight Frank survey, first reported by Bloomberg, indicate.

The Knight Frank Global Buyer Survey crystalized how buyers’ attitudes towards home purchases are shifting. According to the survey, 13 percent of respondents claimed their next real estate purchase would be a vacation or holiday home, behind top choices such as upgrading or downsizing their primary residence, but ahead of other factors including the location of children’s schools, job changes or moving for tax purposes.

A third of respondents said they were more likely to purchase a second home due to the pandemic, up from 26 percent last year.

This shift in demand has yet to be fully reflected in the market, at least not at the moment. Second-home rate locks, a proxy for sales activity, dropped 26.6 percent during the summer compared to the frenzied summer prior, according to Pacaso.

The decline in transactions doesn’t correlate with a decline in pricing, though. In all but one of the top second-home markets studied by Pacaso, there were double-digit price increases during the summer; Lee County, Florida was the sole holdout.

The Knight Frank Survey indicates that pent-up demand could be a big factor, as 22 percent of survey respondents said the pandemic delayed their purchasing plans. And while demand for second homes thus far has been driven largely by domestic buyers, Knight Frank predicts a second wave of activity as global travel restrictions lift. The U.S. placed third on the list of preferred second-home locations in the survey, behind the UK and Australia. Two-thirds of respondents said their buying decisions were influenced by respective governments’ handling of the pandemic.

Read more

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketResidential Real Estatevacation homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Widow of late General Electric CEO Jack Welch buys $23M UES mansion
    Widow of late General Electric CEO Jack Welch buys $23M UES mansion
    Widow of late General Electric CEO Jack Welch buys $23M UES mansion
    State Sen. Jabari Brisport and a rendering of 840 Atlantic Avenue (Getty, IMC Architecture, iStock)
    How a senator’s vampire politics hurt real estate — and NYC
    How a senator’s vampire politics hurt real estate — and NYC
    CoStar CEO Andy Florance and REBNY president James Whelan (Getty, iStock, REBNY)
    Brokerage execs gush over REBNY, CoStar listing portal. Agents aren’t sold
    Brokerage execs gush over REBNY, CoStar listing portal. Agents aren’t sold
    Luxe condo owners benefit from city's flawed property-valuation process
    Luxe condo owners benefit from city’s flawed property-valuation process
    Luxe condo owners benefit from city’s flawed property-valuation process
    Eviction filings across the country in September were reportedly about half of the month’s pre-pandemic average. (iStock)
    End of moratorium did not result in mass evictions
    End of moratorium did not result in mass evictions
    15 Farm Springs Road, Farmington, CT and The Boulevard in Yaphank, LI (Google Maps, TheBoulevardNY.com)
    Connecticut, Long Island projects show how pandemic has changed real estate
    Connecticut, Long Island projects show how pandemic has changed real estate
    (Getty)
    Luxury home deals soar in Hamptons, New York, South Florida
    Luxury home deals soar in Hamptons, New York, South Florida
    Compass real estate agent Mark Pruner, Compass Senior Managing Director Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan (Compass, iStock)
    Greenwich home sales set to blow past 2020 record
    Greenwich home sales set to blow past 2020 record
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.