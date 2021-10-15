Open Menu

Schumer blasts Brooklyn landlord as NY pols vow to pass good cause eviction

Senate leader called Greenbrook Partners’ tactics “despicable” and “anti-New York” at Park Slope rally Friday

New York /
Oct.October 15, 2021 06:10 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Senator Chuck Schumer and 70 Prospect Park West (Google Maps, Getty)

Senator Chuck Schumer and 70 Prospect Park West (Google Maps, Getty)

Chuck Schumer is taking a real estate controversy on his home turf personally.

The Senate Majority Leader stopped by a rally in Park Slope Friday morning to lambast real estate firm Greenbrook Partners and its investors for an aggressive fix-and-flip strategy pursued at apartment buildings across Brooklyn during the pandemic.

“There is nothing more despicable, despicable, than these predatory real estate equity firms trying to make illegal, in my judgement, billions of dollars on the backs of tenants,” said Schumer, standing outside one of Greenbrook’s properties, a rental building at 70 Prospect Park West. He was surrounded by 30 tenants and housing advocates, including Housing Justice for All’s Cea Weaver, holding signs with slogans such as “People not profits” and “Stop Greedbrook.”

“They’re preying on people,” he said to the scrum of TV cameras and reporters. “They’re like blood suckers.”

Chuck Schumer outside 70 Prospect Park West

Chuck Schumer outside 70 Prospect Park West

Greenbrook’s strategy involves buying up predominantly market-rate apartment buildings, emptying them, then renovating and renting the units at significantly higher prices. Greenbrook, which also operates as McNam Management, has amassed over 100 multifamily buildings throughout the borough since late 2019, though the bulk of its acquisitions occurred in 2020 and 2021, according to records collected by local City Council member Brad Lander’s office, which has been organizing with tenants.

But tenants, politicians, housing advocates and even an industry landlord group have criticized Greenbrook’s tactics. In its residential buildings, the landlord has refused to renew market-rate leases during the pandemic and gave residential tenants a 90-day window to vacate their homes — a practice which, though legal, runs against the recommended pandemic policy of at least one landlord group.

There are also allegations of illegal attempts to vacate the buildings. Some tenants have accused Greenbrook of construction harassment and endangering their safety. Several free-market tenants have hired a lawyer to investigate whether their units are actually rent-stabilized, and at least one lawsuit alleging illegal deregulation has been filed against Greenbrook by five tenants at 70 Prospect Park West.

Housing advocates and state and city lawmakers at the rally said Greenbrook’s conduct is evidence of why New York needs a good cause eviction law guaranteeing lease renewals and limiting rent increases.

Other lawmakers who spoke at the rally included Lander, State Senators Brian Kavanagh, Jabari Brisport and Zellnor Myrie and Assembly members Robert Carroll and Jo Anne Simon.

“When we hear that a lot of these properties were bought during the pandemic just to turn around and tell people they’re going to turn around and be kicked out, that is disgusting,” said Brisport. “When we reconvene, we will pass good cause eviction. We are going to stop this.”

Local housing advocates and legislators aren’t the only ones concerned with Greenbrook’s management of its Brooklyn portfolio. Some of the real estate firm’s investors are also asking questions.

Greenbrook’s financial backers include London-based real estate investment firm NW1, which is led by David Boyle, former chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley’s Alternative Investment Partners Real Estate, and Brad Beanblossom, a Sam Zell protégé who oversaw the investment team at Equity International. In turn, NW1’s investors include the Texas Permanent School Fund, a sovereign wealth fund with a nearly $50 billion endowment.

Aicha Davis, a member of the board that oversees the Texas fund, traveled to New York in August to tour Greenbrook-owned properties and meet with tenants. Questions about the fund’s investment with NW1 — and by extension its local partner, Greenbrook — have been raised by board members in recent meetings. In an interview in August, Davis said she planned to work with Texas lawmakers on legislation that would force the fund to divest from NW1 and Greenbrook and prevent future investment in similar real estate strategies.

“I dare say that the thousands of teachers in Texas who put their money into pensions do not want their money given to kick out tenants,” said Schumer, who penned a letter to the fund’s board members earlier this year. “I can’t think of anything that’s more anti-New York.”

Requests for comment from Greenbrook and Greg Fournier, the company’s managing principal, were not answered.




    Read more
    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dick Cavett and the property in Montauk (Compass, Wikipedia)
    Dick Cavett sells estate for $24M in priciest Montauk deal this year
    Dick Cavett sells estate for $24M in priciest Montauk deal this year
    Judge trashes 421a rent overcharge suit against Muss
    Judge trashes 421a rent overcharge suit against Muss
    Judge trashes 421a rent overcharge suit against Muss
    Low interest rates and the capability for some to work from home is helping fuel the market for vacation homes, a new survey indicates. (iStock)
    Pandemic continues to fuel demand for second, third homes
    Pandemic continues to fuel demand for second, third homes
    Widow of late General Electric CEO Jack Welch buys $23M UES mansion
    Widow of late General Electric CEO Jack Welch buys $23M UES mansion
    Widow of late General Electric CEO Jack Welch buys $23M UES mansion
    State Sen. Jabari Brisport and a rendering of 840 Atlantic Avenue (Getty, IMC Architecture, iStock)
    How a senator’s vampire politics hurt real estate — and NYC
    How a senator’s vampire politics hurt real estate — and NYC
    CoStar CEO Andy Florance and REBNY president James Whelan (Getty, iStock, REBNY)
    Brokerage execs gush over REBNY, CoStar listing portal. Agents aren’t sold
    Brokerage execs gush over REBNY, CoStar listing portal. Agents aren’t sold
    Luxe condo owners benefit from city's flawed property-valuation process
    Luxe condo owners benefit from city’s flawed property-valuation process
    Luxe condo owners benefit from city’s flawed property-valuation process
    Eviction filings across the country in September were reportedly about half of the month’s pre-pandemic average. (iStock)
    End of moratorium did not result in mass evictions
    End of moratorium did not result in mass evictions
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.