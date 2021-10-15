Open Menu

Widow of late General Electric CEO Jack Welch buys $23M UES mansion

Author and journalist Suzy Welch bought the E. 81st St. property

New York /
Oct.October 15, 2021 12:08 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Orion Jones
Suzy Welch, Author, Television Commentator, Business Journalist & Public Speaker (CNBC, Compass)

Suzy Welch, the widow of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch, bought an Upper East Side mansion for just over $22.7 million.

Welch — who works as an author, journalist and television commentator — bought the property at 160 East 81st Street from Bridget Macaskill, a member of the JLL board of directors, and her husband, documents show.

Welch is listed as a co-trustee on a deed for the property, alongside the John F. Welch Jr. Revocable Trust, which is listed as another party on the purchase.

The four-story mansion was on the market for about seven months before it was sold near the end of September. In February, the building was listed for $26 million.

The building was constructed at the tail-end of the 19th century. The mansion comes with eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, situated on a 4,174-square-foot lot, according to Compass, which held the listing.

The mansion stretches 40 feet across and includes a private garage, an elevator and a double-wide landscaped garden. The garden offers an open space that’s 40 feet wide and 48 feet deep.

Inside, the mansion features a wood-paneled library, a mezzanine balcony and five fireplaces, four of which are gas and one wood-burning.

At the top of the house is a three-bedroom apartment with its own fireplace and kitchen, accessible both through the main house and from an outside entrance.

Welch and her late husband are no strangers to hefty property deals.

The famed businessman in 2018 bought an apartment at 834 Fifth Avenue for $18.8 million. The two-bedroom and four-bathroom unit had previously been listed in 2017 for $24 million.

Last year, Jack Welch’s trust sold a 8,410-square-foot waterfront estate near North Palm Beach for $21 million. LTW Realty Trust purchased the property, which the Welches purchased in 2007 for $7.6 million.

