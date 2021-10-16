Cody, Wyoming, may soon lose its most famous resident.

Kanye West has listed his 3,800-acre ranch outside the town, asking $11 million for the sprawling property, the Daily Mail reported. It’s known as Monster Ranch for the massive trout stocked in its 180-acre lake.

The listing comes less than a month after West closed two big real estate deals.

In late September, he dropped $57 million for a 4,000-square-foot Malibu beach house designed by architect Tadao Ando. Earlier this month, a source told the Daily Mail the rapper bought a house in the Belgian city of Antwerp.

West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian bought Monster Ranch about two years ago for about $8 million, although a sale price can’t be confirmed. The property had been on the market for $14 million.

Monster Ranch includes a large main house, horse stables, storage and tack rooms, a cattle ranch with a hay operation and a bird barn. The property is only about 50 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

The family’s arrival was greeted with trepidation from some locals, but most people received them with open arms, even defending them after a local columnist wrote that he feared they would bring Hollywood with them.

West and Kardashian, who are currently separated, also bought 11 acres in Cody’s town center. West bought a second 6,713-acre ranch about an hour away outside Greybull.

