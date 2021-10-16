Open Menu

Kanye West looks to sell sprawling Wyoming ranch

Musician bought the property in 2019 for $8 million, now asking $11 million

National /
Oct.October 16, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Kanye West and the 1,422+ acre Monster Ranch located at 62 Nielson Road in Cody, WY (Getty Images, J.P. King)

Cody, Wyoming, may soon lose its most famous resident.

Kanye West has listed his 3,800-acre ranch outside the town, asking $11 million for the sprawling property, the Daily Mail reported. It’s known as Monster Ranch for the massive trout stocked in its 180-acre lake.

The listing comes less than a month after West closed two big real estate deals.

In late September, he dropped $57 million for a 4,000-square-foot Malibu beach house designed by architect Tadao Ando. Earlier this month, a source told the Daily Mail the rapper bought a house in the Belgian city of Antwerp.

West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian bought Monster Ranch about two years ago for about $8 million, although a sale price can’t be confirmed. The property had been on the market for $14 million.

Monster Ranch includes a large main house, horse stables, storage and tack rooms, a cattle ranch with a hay operation and a bird barn. The property is only about 50 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

The family’s arrival was greeted with trepidation from some locals, but most people received them with open arms, even defending them after a local columnist wrote that he feared they would bring Hollywood with them.

West and Kardashian, who are currently separated, also bought 11 acres in Cody’s town center. West bought a second 6,713-acre ranch about an hour away outside Greybull.

[Daily Mail] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateKanye West

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Dick Cavett and the property in Montauk (Compass, Wikipedia)
    Dick Cavett sells estate for $24M in priciest Montauk deal this year
    Dick Cavett sells estate for $24M in priciest Montauk deal this year
    Asdrúbal Cabrera and his his Southwest Ranches mansion (Getty)
    Ex-Mets player Asdrúbal Cabrera sells Florida mansion for record price
    Ex-Mets player Asdrúbal Cabrera sells Florida mansion for record price
    Photo Illustration of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)
    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio starts renovation work on Park Slope home
    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio starts renovation work on Park Slope home
    Kamala Harris and the property (Getty, Compass / Eastbanc Marketing)
    Vice President Kamala Harris sells DC condo for $1.9M
    Vice President Kamala Harris sells DC condo for $1.9M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.