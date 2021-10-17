Open Menu

New Philippine tax on foreign gaming companies could deal another blow to office market

Foreign-owned gambling companies could pack up and leave for more friendly nations

National /
Oct.October 17, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Rodrigo Duterte, the 16th and Incumbent President of the Philippines (Getty Images, iStock, Brainstudy.Info)

A new tax on online gambling operators in the Philippines could drive up the nation’s already high office vacancy rate.

The tax, signed into law last month by President Rodrigo Duterte, may prompt foreign gambling outfits and Chinese-owned companies in particular to move elsewhere, according to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post. Vacancy rates may rise to 18 percent by the end of the year, the highest in 17 years, said Claro Cordero Jr., the local director of research at Cushman’s.

The measure imposes a 5 percent tax on gross revenues of overseas-owned gaming companies, also known as Philippine offshore gaming operators, or Pogos. Foreigners employed by them must pay a 25 percent withholding tax. The nation is losing as much as 300 billion pesos ($59.2 million) a year to Pogos that move money overseas, according to local accounting firm Isla Lipana.

“With the new and expanded tax regulations, both on the operations and employment of foreign nationals, Pogos may decide to locate in other jurisdictions,” Cordero said.

Like many industries, Pogos have been hit hard by the pandemic. More than half the nation’s 60 registered Pogos have shuttered since it began. They occupy 3.4 million square feet of office space in metropolitan Manila, the capital, compared with 13.5 million in 20019, pushing vacancies to a 12-year high of 12.2 percent.

Improving relations between China, where online gambling is illegal, and the Philippines helped bring more Pogos to the nation. Yet a new administration after next year’s presidential elections could bring a new, less friendly leader, the Post reported.

Taxes are one of many factors making life expensive for Pogos, according to Michael McCullough, a managing director at KMC Savills.
“It’s also important to note that the taxes are all above the line,” he said. “There are many bribes, kickbacks and red tape, which is also part of operating as a Pogo. The above board and below the table taxes are what’s truly killing the Pogo industry in the Philippines.”

[SCMP] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AsiaCoronavirusGamblingOffice Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Office workers in major cities reach pandemic-best return rates
    Office workers in major cities reach pandemic-best return rates
    Office workers in major cities reach pandemic-best return rates
    Hotel Cecil at 640 S Main St, Los Angeles (Wikipedia)
    Developers ramp up adaptive reuse projects in LA and beyond
    Developers ramp up adaptive reuse projects in LA and beyond
    Office tenants nationwide are touring buildings at record numbers for the pandemic (Getty)
    Tenants rushing back to tour offices, but things still far from normal
    Tenants rushing back to tour offices, but things still far from normal
    Nearly 100K homes sold across UK in August ahead of tax break expiration
    Nearly 100K homes sold across UK in August ahead of tax break expiration
    Nearly 100K homes sold across UK in August ahead of tax break expiration
    Eviction Notices (iStock)
    Westchester County leads state in evictions outside NYC
    Westchester County leads state in evictions outside NYC
    New York state is also contributing $125 million toward rent relief from the budget. (iStock)
    On Long Island, family of 4 earning $156K qualifies for rental assistance
    On Long Island, family of 4 earning $156K qualifies for rental assistance
    Covid surge dims enthusiasm for ICSC Vegas conference
    Covid surge dims enthusiasm for ICSC Vegas conference
    Covid surge dims enthusiasm for ICSC Vegas conference
    US office investment market remains well below 2019 levels
    US office investment market remains well below 2019 levels
    US office investment market remains well below 2019 levels
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.