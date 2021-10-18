Brooklyn’s luxury contracts picked up speed last week, with the most deals signed since the summertime.

Thirty-five contracts asking $2 million or more were signed in Brooklyn from Oct. 11-17, according to Compass’s weekly report. That figure marks a jump from the previous week, when 26 contracts were signed.

The combined asking prices for those homes was $116.3 million, up from the previous week’s $88.3 million. The median asking price of those homes was $2.75 million and the average price per square foot was $1,534.

It’s taken a while for contracts to heat up, with the number of deals finally surpassing the 20-contract mark in late September after several weeks of lower totals.

Townhouses led the way with twenty contracts signed last week, followed by condominiums, which counted 15 deals. None of the transactions were for co-ops.

Topping the list was a 5,500-square-foot townhouse in Park Slope asking $7.5 million, or $1,364 per square foot. The home at 20 Prospect Park West has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and approximately 1,300 square feet of outdoor space.

Next up was a 3,192-square-foot Cobble Hill townhouse in Cobble Hill asking $7 million. The 25-foot wide, newly renovated turnkey home at 22 Verandah Place has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, white oak floors and a private rooftop terrace.

Homes spent an average of 139 days on the market and received an average discount of 1 percent.