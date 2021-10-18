Open Menu

Brooklyn contracts jump in mid-October

Asking prices of 35 signed deals Oct. 11-17 totaled $116M

New York /
Oct.October 18, 2021 04:02 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brooklyn contracts jump in mid-October

20 Prospect Park West and 22 Verandah Place (Google Maps)

Brooklyn’s luxury contracts picked up speed last week, with the most deals signed since the summertime.

Thirty-five contracts asking $2 million or more were signed in Brooklyn from Oct. 11-17, according to Compass’s weekly report. That figure marks a jump from the previous week, when 26 contracts were signed.

The combined asking prices for those homes was $116.3 million, up from the previous week’s $88.3 million. The median asking price of those homes was $2.75 million and the average price per square foot was $1,534.

It’s taken a while for contracts to heat up, with the number of deals finally surpassing the 20-contract mark in late September after several weeks of lower totals.

Townhouses led the way with twenty contracts signed last week, followed by condominiums, which counted 15 deals. None of the transactions were for co-ops.

Topping the list was a 5,500-square-foot townhouse in Park Slope asking $7.5 million, or $1,364 per square foot. The home at 20 Prospect Park West has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and approximately 1,300 square feet of outdoor space.

Next up was a 3,192-square-foot Cobble Hill townhouse in Cobble Hill asking $7 million. The 25-foot wide, newly renovated turnkey home at 22 Verandah Place has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, white oak floors and a private rooftop terrace.

Homes spent an average of 139 days on the market and received an average discount of 1 percent.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynBrooklyn heightsLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketPark Slope

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Ford estate fetches $105M, a Hamptons “record” but far below ask
    Ford estate fetches $105M, a Hamptons “record” but far below ask
    Ford estate fetches $105M, a Hamptons “record” but far below ask
    91 Sergio Franchi Drive and Sergio Franchi (Sotheby's, Getty)
    Sergio Franchi’s 200-acre Connecticut estate lists for $12.6M
    Sergio Franchi’s 200-acre Connecticut estate lists for $12.6M
    Judge trashes 421a rent overcharge suit against Muss
    Judge trashes 421a rent overcharge suit against Muss
    Judge trashes 421a rent overcharge suit against Muss
    Widow of late General Electric CEO Jack Welch buys $23M UES mansion
    Widow of late General Electric CEO Jack Welch buys $23M UES mansion
    Widow of late General Electric CEO Jack Welch buys $23M UES mansion
    (Getty, Unsplash)
    Luxury home deals soar in Hamptons, New York, South Florida
    Luxury home deals soar in Hamptons, New York, South Florida
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.