Open Menu

Hamptons rental market had strong summer, begins to cool

South Fork saw bookings rise 9%

Tri-State /
Oct.October 18, 2021 01:33 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
School and office reopenings led to fewer reservations at the end of summer. (iStock)

School and office reopenings led to fewer reservations at the end of summer. (iStock)

The pandemic supercharged the Hamptons summer rental market, which continued to ride that wave in 2021, a new report shows.

There were 16,645 bookings for stays during the high season — Memorial Day through Labor Day — totalling $117 million, according to a report by Hamptons-focused rental business StayMarquis. That’s up 9 percent from 15,284 last year.

The report is put together using data from Airdna, which includes all bookings made on Airbnb and VRBO.

The year started out especially strong with 6,251 bookings made in the first quarter. In the first three months of 2020 there were just 2,661, as the pandemic sent New York City into panic mode in mid March. In pre-pandemic 2019, there were 5,253 summer bookings made in the first quarter.

Activity this year spiked around March, with over 5,000 bookings, just as vaccines became widely available. August had the most check-ins, with 6,082.

Read more

However, school and office reopenings led to fewer reservations at the end of summer.

“Going into the offseason, the booking demand has reverted back to 2019 levels,” StayMarquis Co-founder Bryan Fedner said.

Supply has become an issue for renters as more property owners choose not to put their homes on the market. Through this point in 2019, there were 4,685 properties available. Last year that fell to 3,428 and, in this year it remained low at 3,697.

The paucity of rental properties combined with strong demand have driven prices up. In 2021, the average high-season revenue was $31,747 per property, up from $26,659 two years ago.

Last year, length of stay was driven up by renters’ ability to work from home. The average length of stay reached 6.5 nights, up from 5.3 nights in 2019. This year, it has dropped to 5.5.

Looking forward, Fedner envisions more supply hitting the market as well as smaller demand. Still, homeowners may continue to seek high prices, with the pandemic setting a precedent.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to see pricing as low as what 2019 was,” Fedner said. “It was an incredible year, from an average nightly rate standpoint.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hamptons-weeklyResidential Real EstateThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    HRI founder Aaron Carr and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (Facebook, Getty)
    Housing Rights Initiative takes voucher discrimination probe south
    Housing Rights Initiative takes voucher discrimination probe south
    Zillow CEO Rich Barton (Getty, iStock)
    Zillow hits the brakes on iBuying
    Zillow hits the brakes on iBuying
    More than 27,000 Long Island households behind on rent
    More than 27,000 Long Island households behind on rent
    More than 27,000 Long Island households behind on rent
    91 Sergio Franchi Drive and Sergio Franchi (Sotheby's, Getty)
    Sergio Franchi’s 200-acre Connecticut estate lists for $12.6M
    Sergio Franchi’s 200-acre Connecticut estate lists for $12.6M
    Automatic for the people: SmartRent CEO on why landlords are going all-in on connected homes
    Automatic for the people: SmartRent CEO on why landlords are going all-in on connected homes
    Automatic for the people: SmartRent CEO on why landlords are going all-in on connected homes
    Community Development Corporation of Long Island CEO Gwen O'Shea (CDCLI, iStock)
    Nassau County aims to salvage $6M rent relief program
    Nassau County aims to salvage $6M rent relief program
    270 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY (Loopnet)
    Legendary Hampton Bays bar up for sale
    Legendary Hampton Bays bar up for sale
    Senator Chuck Schumer and 70 Prospect Park West (Google Maps, Getty)
    Schumer blasts Brooklyn landlord as NY pols vow to pass good cause eviction
    Schumer blasts Brooklyn landlord as NY pols vow to pass good cause eviction
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.