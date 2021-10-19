Open Menu

Newmark’s Howard Lutnick has “highly treatable” non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Chairman expects to keep working and be cancer-free in February

National /
Oct.October 19, 2021 04:11 PM
By Keith Larsen | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Newmark Group CEO Howard Lutnick (Getty)

Newmark Group CEO Howard Lutnick (Getty)

Newmark Group chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick announced Monday that he has a “highly treatable” non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Lutnick’s diagnosis was announced in a video in which he said his physicians expect him to be cancer-free in four months. The company also included the news in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He will have six chemotherapy treatments beginning Oct. 18 and running through the end of January 2022.

“I am not going anywhere,” said Lutnick, 60, on a 4-minute video posted on YouTube. “I’m still going to be working. I’m still going to be running the company.”

Lutnick’s video was titled, “My Greatest Challenge Since 9/11.”

Lutnick was the chair of the bond trading firm Cantor Fitzgerald when the firm occupied five floors at the top of the World Trade Center’s North Tower. He was at his son’s first day at kindergarten when the planes struck, killing 658 Cantor employees.

Lutnick joined Cantor in 1983 right after graduating from Haverford College. He was appointed president and CEO in 1991, and helped rebuild the firm after the terrorist attack 10 years later.

Lutnick is also chairman and CEO of BGC Partners, a brokerage and financial technology company. In 2011, BGC bought Newmark, which is now one of the largest commercial real estate brokerage firms in the country.

In the video, Lutnick pointed out that his mother-in law had the same type of cancer three and a half years ago, when she was 85, and survived.

“If dad can’t do better than grandma, then come on,” said Lutnick.

Referring to the chemotherapy, and perhaps to reassure company staff and investors, Lutnick said the most difficult part is going to be the loss of the wisps of hair he has been clinging to for years.

“I always joked I am going to be a bald guy,” he said, “and now I am.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    howard lutnickNewmark

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    After Newmark partnership ends, Knight Frank inks deal with Cresa
    After Newmark partnership ends, Knight Frank inks deal with Cresa
    After Newmark partnership ends, Knight Frank inks deal with Cresa
    Geoff Newman (Photo courtesy of Savills)
    Newmark’s Geoff Newman moves back to Savills
    Newmark’s Geoff Newman moves back to Savills
    The rise of e-commerce, fueled by the pandemic, has created unprecedented demand for cardboard-producing facilities. (iStock)
    Cardboard demand could fuel an industrial real estate boom
    Cardboard demand could fuel an industrial real estate boom
    David Abrams with 45 Northeast 41st Street (left) and 1212 Lincoln Road in Miami (masonre)
    Former Newmark broker launches commercial real estate brokerage in Miami, NYC
    Former Newmark broker launches commercial real estate brokerage in Miami, NYC
    With major financial choices to make, Newmark receives $850M infusion
    With major financial choices to make, Newmark receives $850M infusion
    With major financial choices to make, Newmark receives $850M infusion
    Newmark CEO Barry Gosin and CBRE CEO Robert Sulentic with (from top) Chris Cowan, Shane Ozment and Terrance Hunt (Getty)
    Newmark sues brokers who jumped to CBRE for violating non-compete
    Newmark sues brokers who jumped to CBRE for violating non-compete
    President Joe Biden (Getty)
    Biden’s proposal to cut 1031 exchanges may be “tremendous blow” to real estate: experts
    Biden’s proposal to cut 1031 exchanges may be “tremendous blow” to real estate: experts
    From left: Wells Fargo’s Charles Scharf, SL Green's Marc Holliday, Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon and One Vanderbilt (Getty)
    Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo leading $2.25B refi of One Vanderbilt
    Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo leading $2.25B refi of One Vanderbilt
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.