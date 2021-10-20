Open Menu

Quinlan plans 197-unit project for Gowanus

Development at 374 Fourth Ave comes as controversial rezoning nears

New York /
Oct.October 20, 2021 09:36 AM
TRD Staff
374 Fourth Ave in Gowanus, Brooklyn (Google Maps, iStock)

As a pivotal decision on Gowanus’ divisive rezoning looms large, another big residential project is sprouting up in the neighborhood.

Quinlan Development Group filed plans on Friday for a 197-unit, 207,000-square-foot residential project in the Brooklyn neighborhood. GF55 Partners is the architect of the development.

Crain’s reported on the Department of Buildings filing on Monday.

The development would stand 17 stories tall and reach a height of 175 feet. YIMBY reports the building would include about 6,000 square feet of commercial space. The outlet also noted demolition permits for a single-story taxi depot at the site were filed in July.

A project listing on Quinlan’s website estimates a completion date for the mixed-use building in the third quarter of 2024, but it’s not clear how it could be affected by the looming rezoning resolution. Quinlan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The neighborhood’s long-awaited 82-block rezoning would allow for more than 8,500 new apartments, including 3,000 set aside for affordable housing. One of the negotiation factors between City Hall and City Council is the fate of $132 million needed for Gowanus Houses and Wyckoff Gardens, which City Hall has only chipped in a fraction to fix.

The City Planning Commission late last month approved the controversial Gowanus rezoning proposal, sending it to the City Council. Crain’s reports the Council held a hearing on the rezoning last week and a vote is expected before Mayor Bill de Blasio leaves office on Jan. 1.

Brooklyn Borough President and potential future mayor Eric Adams supports the rezoning, so long as the city pledges $274 million towards repairs at NYCHA complexes in the next five years. He also suggested public housing residents get the first crack at new affordable housing.

Opponents fear a rash of new luxury buildings and a heavy burden on the sewer system. At least one community group, Voice of Gowanus, called for a more rigorous environmental impact study.

Outside of Gowanus, Quinlan has plans for a 17-story multifamily development at 230 Classon Avenue in Clinton Hill. The developer landed a $35.7 million construction loan from CIT Bank for the project in May.

Read more

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




