Sheldon Solow’s Hamptons home gets $10M price cut

Late developer’s Wainscott estate now asking $60M

Oct.October 21, 2021 03:45 PM
By Sasha Jones
Sheldon Solow and the Hamptons estate (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Sheldon Solow’s Hamptons home just got a $10 million price cut.

The 14-acre Wainscott estate, which the late developer bought in 2006 for $19.5 million, initially hit the market in July at $70 million.

The estate boasts 800 feet of water frontage and views of Georgica Pond and the Atlantic Ocean. A detached three-car garage, pool house and heated Gunite pool are located on the grounds.

The 10,000-square-foot residence was built in 2010 by local builder Ben Krupinski and designed by architect Paul Rice.

Upon entrance, there is a double-height entry foyer, which gives way to a formal dining room with fireplace. There is an adjacent open kitchen with breakfast area and a family room, which opens into both a screened porch and a covered porch. The first floor also has a library with a fireplace, living room and sunroom with a full wet bar.

On the second floor, there are five bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in closet. On the finished lower level there is an open recreation space, a home theater, gym with steam shower and another bedroom.

Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun with Douglas Elliman have the listing.

Solow died in November. His son, Stefan Soloviev, is reorganizing the family business, is a resident of East Hampton and owns several properties on the North Fork, including four farms and the Chequit hotel on Shelter Island.

In 2019, Soloviev purchased the 53-acre Peconic Bay Vineyards, where his ex-wife Stacey is planning to develop a 40-key boutique hotel and resort she told The Real Deal is set to provide guests a “full immersion into wine.”

