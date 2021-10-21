Open Menu

Chelsea Piers is coming to SL Green’s One Madison

Fitness company signed 20-year lease, marking building's first tenant

New York /
Oct.October 21, 2021 10:50 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, Chelsea Piers Fitness CEO David Tewksbury and One Madison Avenue (Getty, SL Green)

SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, Chelsea Piers Fitness CEO David Tewksbury and One Madison Avenue (Getty, SL Green)

SL Green has locked in its first tenant at One Madison Avenue, marking the next stage of the company’s 1.4 million-square-foot office development.

The office landlord announced Wednesday that Chelsea Piers Fitness signed a 20-year lease to occupy portions of the building’s first two levels, in addition to two basement floors. The lease is for nearly 56,000 square feet. Asking rents were not revealed.

Rendering of Chelsea Piers

Rendering of Chelsea Piers

The Chelsea Piers Fitness location will be the company’s fourth in the city and its second in Manhattan. Erin Grace and Matt Ogle of JLL represented Chelsea Piers in the lease negotiations.

Plans for the “state-of-the-art facility” include “every fitness product and experience available in the market today, as well as new concepts and technology,” SL Green Managing Director Brett Herschenfeld said in a statement.

One Madison Avenue occupies a full-block site, bound by Park Avenues and Madison Avenue and East 23rd and East 24th Streets. SL Green acquired the 1.4-million-square-foot property for $918 million in 2005 and later announced it would redevelop the site as an office building, which was expected to cost $2.3 billion.

SL Green last November landed a $1.25 billion construction loan for the project, ringing in one of the largest office financing packages of the year. The loan was provided by a number of banks, including Wells Fargo, TD Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Axos Bank.

The company in May 2020 announced a joint partnership after selling 49.5 percent of its interest in the development to Hines and the National Pension Service of Korea; the two firms committed at least $492.2 million in equity to the project.

One Madison is situated amid the leading neighborhood in Manhattan’s office market pandemic recovery. Interest for office space varied widely among the borough’s top areas, but prospective tenants in the third quarter were hunting for 6.5 million square feet of office space in Midtown South, according to an analysis by KPG Fund and Newmark previously reported by The Real Deal.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateOffice LeasingOne Madison AvenueSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    The Princeton Club flag in front of 15 West 43rd Street (Google Maps)
    Paper Tigers: Princeton Club defaults on $39M mortgage, may lose digs
    Paper Tigers: Princeton Club defaults on $39M mortgage, may lose digs
    Donald Trump with the Trump National Golf Club Westchester (Trump National Westchester, Getty)
    Trump Organization facing criminal probe over Westchester golf course
    Trump Organization facing criminal probe over Westchester golf course
    Cushman acquires 40% stake in Greystone lending business for $500M
    Cushman acquires 40% stake in Greystone lending business for $500M
    Cushman acquires 40% stake in Greystone lending business for $500M
    Durst Organization Chairman Douglas Durst, Venable LLP Chairman Stuart Ingis and 151 West 42nd Street (Getty, Venable)
    Durst’s One Five One inks 158K sf lease for law firm tenant
    Durst’s One Five One inks 158K sf lease for law firm tenant
    Signature Bank CEO Joseph DePaolo (Signature Bank, iStock)
    Signature Bank reports record results
    Signature Bank reports record results
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.