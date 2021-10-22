Few animals represent Manhattan better than a dog traversing the sidewalks in a stroller or a classic bodega cat.
Whether dog people or cat people, New Yorkers in particular have leaned into their collective affinity for furry friends during the pandemic. One much needed feel-good story last year was the shortage of dogs and cats available for fostering. The city’s shelters were temporarily emptied as remote workers sought the comfort of a wagging tail beside their keyboards.
One obstacle to bringing a fur baby into your life is the enforcement of strict no-pet policies by many of the city’s apartment buildings and co-ops. If you are ready to provide a cushy life to a loved one on four legs, a building that allows pets is a top priority.
Whether you are an experienced, novice or expecting pet parent, our Select Spaces team has sniffed out the five great animal-friendly new development (or recently renovated) homes for sale now.
For the downtown pup
175 Chrystie Street | 2BR | $2.6M
Proximity to Sara Delano Roosevelt Park is just one pet-friendly amenity that comes with 175 Chrystie Street, unit 3E. Other wag worthy features, like heated floors to keep paws warm, and floor-to-ceiling windows for perfect sun bathing, make this a chic abode for any creature with four legs. Designed by architecture firm ODA, with touches like custom shelving from Cesar NYC and a kitchen with Dornbracht fixtures, this home is ideal for humans, too.
For the distinguished dog
1059 Third Avenue | 1BR | $2.3M
A designer one-bedroom condo with plenty of room to roam makes 1059 Third Avenue, apartment 12B, located in The Leyton on the Upper East Side, the perfect reprieve for you and your pet. The interior was designed by Elena Frampton and includes features like a windowed walk-in closet, a custom Poggenpohl kitchen and a spa bath. On those warmer nights, or for when a guest has an allergy to your furry child, entertain on the cocktail balcony outside. For the pampered pooch, the building comes with a fully equipped pet spa and is equidistant from dog walking hot spots in Central Park and along the East River.
For the finance-funded pet
25 Broad Street | 2 BR | $1.6M
If you are looking for a Financial District abode that’s both design-forward and welcoming of furry friends, look no further than 25 Broad Street, unit 20E. This home represents old-meets-new in the best way possible: the 1902-built Italian Renaissance-style building has been fully redone with all of the modern fixings. Just imagine preparing your pet’s gourmet meal in a kitchen complete with Poliform cabinets and Caesarstone countertops. Large walk-in closets and spa-inspired marble bathrooms provide a luxurious feel — and some extra hiding places for pets. Don’t forget the in-building pet grooming spa and close proximity to the South Street Seaport.
For the trust fund tabby
20 East End Avenue | 4 BR | $12M
Nothing provides room to nap, hide and bask quite like a city townhome, and few execute it quite like 20 East End Avenue, townhouse 2. This three-story home, located in a Robert A.M. Stern-designed building, matches full-service amenities with a private home feel. Features include a master suite with two walk-in closets and a morning kitchen (perfect when you need some extra coffee after your pet’s early wakeup call). And its private landscaped courtyard is a great way for your dog or cat to get some gated fresh air.
For the Chelsea purebred
532 West 20th Street | 4 BR | $5.8M
532 W 20TH Street, unit 4 is a high-class pad for your designer pet. Your cat or dog will enjoy curling up by its in-unit fireplace, enjoying the airy 11-foot ceilings, zoned high-efficiency Daikin climate control and the master bathroom’s Da Vinci freestanding soaking tub. As a mere human, you can enjoy features like the chef’s kitchen complete with a Sub Zero wine refrigerator, ample closet space and a private terrace overlooking the Highline. Life doesn’t have to be ruff after all.