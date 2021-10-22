Few animals represent Manhattan better than a dog traversing the sidewalks in a stroller or a classic bodega cat.

Whether dog people or cat people, New Yorkers in particular have leaned into their collective affinity for furry friends during the pandemic. One much needed feel-good story last year was the shortage of dogs and cats available for fostering. The city’s shelters were temporarily emptied as remote workers sought the comfort of a wagging tail beside their keyboards.

One obstacle to bringing a fur baby into your life is the enforcement of strict no-pet policies by many of the city’s apartment buildings and co-ops. If you are ready to provide a cushy life to a loved one on four legs, a building that allows pets is a top priority.

Whether you are an experienced, novice or expecting pet parent, our Select Spaces team has sniffed out the five great animal-friendly new development (or recently renovated) homes for sale now.

For the downtown pup

175 Chrystie Street | 2BR | $2.6M

For the distinguished dog

1059 Third Avenue | 1BR | $2.3M

Proximity to Sara Delano Roosevelt Park is just one pet-friendly amenity that comes with 175 Chrystie Street, unit 3E . Other wag worthy features, like heated floors to keep paws warm, and floor-to-ceiling windows for perfect sun bathing, make this a chic abode for any creature with four legs. Designed by architecture firm ODA, with touches like custom shelving from Cesar NYC and a kitchen with Dornbracht fixtures, this home is ideal for humans, too.

For the finance-funded pet

25 Broad Street | 2 BR | $1.6M

A designer one-bedroom condo with plenty of room to roam makes 1059 Third Avenue, apartment 12B , located in The Leyton on the Upper East Side, the perfect reprieve for you and your pet. The interior was designed by Elena Frampton and includes features like a windowed walk-in closet, a custom Poggenpohl kitchen and a spa bath. On those warmer nights, or for when a guest has an allergy to your furry child, entertain on the cocktail balcony outside. For the pampered pooch, the building comes with a fully equipped pet spa and is equidistant from dog walking hot spots in Central Park and along the East River.

For the trust fund tabby

20 East End Avenue | 4 BR | $12M

If you are looking for a Financial District abode that’s both design-forward and welcoming of furry friends, look no further than 25 Broad Street, unit 20E . This home represents old-meets-new in the best way possible: the 1902-built Italian Renaissance-style building has been fully redone with all of the modern fixings. Just imagine preparing your pet’s gourmet meal in a kitchen complete with Poliform cabinets and Caesarstone countertops. Large walk-in closets and spa-inspired marble bathrooms provide a luxurious feel — and some extra hiding places for pets. Don’t forget the in-building pet grooming spa and close proximity to the South Street Seaport.

For the Chelsea purebred

532 West 20th Street | 4 BR | $5.8M

Nothing provides room to nap, hide and bask quite like a city townhome, and few execute it quite like 20 East End Avenue, townhouse 2 . This three-story home, located in a Robert A.M. Stern-designed building, matches full-service amenities with a private home feel. Features include a master suite with two walk-in closets and a morning kitchen (perfect when you need some extra coffee after your pet’s early wakeup call). And its private landscaped courtyard is a great way for your dog or cat to get some gated fresh air.