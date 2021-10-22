Open Menu

Single-family rentals soaring in hot housing market

Americans increasingly forgoing homeownership

National /
Oct.October 22, 2021 02:20 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Single-family rentals are increasingly seen as a more realistic alternative to ownership, given the hot housing market and income inequality. (iStock)

Single-family rentals are increasingly seen as a more realistic alternative to ownership, given the hot housing market and income inequality. (iStock)

Americans are finding homeownership increasingly out of reach or not worth the commitment, and are instead turning to the next closest thing: single-family rentals.

Built-to-rent homes, which are constructed for single families as rentals, were surging even before Covid. The pandemic accelerated the trend, as the number of built-to-rent homes soared by 30 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to the New York Times.

Read more

Built-to-rent homes make up 6 percent of all homes being constructed in the United States, and according to the Times, that number could double in the next decade. It is the fastest-growing housing sector in the country.

Single-family rentals now take up a significant market share of the rental sector itself. These properties make up approximately 35 percent of all U.S. rentals.

The advantages of single-family rentals are plentiful for Americans who are coping with a housing market boom and often lack savings. They don’t have to worry about a down payment for a home, the standard for which is 20 percent, or about $75,000 for a median-priced home in the U.S. Closing costs on home purchases cost thousands more.

Additionally, landlords are responsible for maintenance and repairs, so renters are off the hook for unexpected problems and large expenses. Four in 10 Americans don’t even have $400 for emergencies.

Another advantage of renting is flexibility, especially for people who aspire to be in a different neighborhood or city, or whose work could take them elsewhere. Personal financial advisers typically say anyone buying a home should plan to live there for at least five to seven years.

One shortcoming of renting is that tenants typically do not match the savings that homeowners accrue by building equity in their property. For many owners, their home becomes their most valuable asset.

“The only downside is you’re going to lose out on the investment aspects of homeownership,” University of San Diego real estate finance professor Norman Miller told the Times of the shift towards rentals.

Americans looking to jump in on the single-family rental craze are likely to find yet another expensive proposition, though. Through the end of July, asking rents for single-family rentals have soared nearly 13 percent year-to-date, the highest increase in five years. Renters do not have the equivalent of a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage.

Rent increases appear to be accelerating throughout the year, too. Asking rents jumped 7.2 percent year-over-year in March, 8.6 percent in April, 10.5 percent in May, 12.2 percent in June and 12.8 percent in July, per data from Yardi Matrix.

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    homeownershipHousing MarketRental MarketResidential Real EstateSingle Family Rentals

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    Manhattan buyers shun fixer-uppers
    Manhattan buyers shun fixer-uppers
    Sheldon Solow and the Hamptons estate (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Sheldon Solow’s Hamptons home gets $10M price cut
    Sheldon Solow’s Hamptons home gets $10M price cut
    Investors home purchases rose to 15 percent in the second quarter, a year-over-year increase of 3.9 percentage points. (iStock)
    Investors take bigger bite of US housing, and pay less
    Investors take bigger bite of US housing, and pay less
    Chicago Bulls’ DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan’s ex-wife at discounted $4.5M
    Chicago Bulls’ DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan’s ex-wife at discounted $4.5M
    Chicago Bulls’ DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan’s ex-wife at discounted $4.5M
    Existing home sales were on the upswing in September following a slight dip in August. (iStock)
    Existing home sales rebound in September, rising by 7%
    Existing home sales rebound in September, rising by 7%
    Prices for the few homes in Fairfield are still going up (iStock)
    Few listings, sustained demand keeps Fairfield home prices near record highs
    Few listings, sustained demand keeps Fairfield home prices near record highs
    520 Park Ave and Gil Agmon (Getty, Delek Motors, Robert A.M. Stern Architects)
    After split, 520 Park sponsor unit sells to Israeli automotive exec for $36M
    After split, 520 Park sponsor unit sells to Israeli automotive exec for $36M
    56 Leonard, PH 58 (Getty, Sotheby's)
    $30M unit latest in string of deals at ‘Jenga Tower’ as record sale looms
    $30M unit latest in string of deals at ‘Jenga Tower’ as record sale looms
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.